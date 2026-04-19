You are inside SumFlux V.6—Math. The other four are here.

Let H denote the set of all places a person has failed to occupy. Let H be non-empty. Let H be, in fact, embarrassingly large.

Axiom 1. The self at departure is not the self that departed.

Axiom 2. Distance is measurable. What distance measures is not.

Consider: A little girl asks daddy to come to her school play. Daddy says yes sweetie…of course. Assume heartbreak. Assume paternal absence remains consistent (e.g., three school plays, thirty-three birthday dinners, one graduation, one appendectomy, one abortion, one marriage, two children…etc…) For each absence in H, calculate the untraveled distance. Express your answer as a compounding function.

Extra credit: when did she stop calling him daddy?

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The liver, given time and the removal of cause, trends back toward wholeness.

Consider: V(t) = V₀ · e^(rt) where V₀ is the remaining volume, r is the regeneration rate, t is time.

Consider: F = Σ (nᵢ · cᵢ) — R(t) where nᵢ is the number of drinking episodes of severity i, cᵢ is the collagen deposited per episode, and R(t) is the regeneration the liver managed in the intervals.

Assume if he stopped today, the liver’s regeneration function would resume. Assume collagen would not reverse. Assume Σ (nᵢ · cᵢ) >> R(t). Assume blood does not move cleanly. Assume a well respected doctor has, this morning, suggested to him, in blunt careful language there’s a chance, you have a chance…Calculate the probability that today is the day he stops. Hint: remember to divide by the number of times he’s calculated this probability before. (Note: the denominator will be astronomic. Note: he is still calculating.)

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Claim: No ending contains a point of the relationship that preceded it.

Proof:

Suppose TRUE. If TRUE, endings are not imbued with preceding warmth. If endings are not imbued with preceding warmth, all endings are birthed fully formed. If all endings are birthed fully formed, life is discontinuous. If life is discontinuous, past == past. If past == past, how is he, in this moment, seeing her set the table? How she said careful, it’s hot? How she described the color of a bird she saw from the school bus? These are points. Moments. Pasts. They are dense in the current interval. Alive. He is there. He is here. He is here and not there, not there and here and nowhere.

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If a father leaves when the girl is four and the girl grows to be thirty-seven, and in those thirty-three years the girl has: moved seven times, held nine jobs, begun and abandoned two languages, married, had two children (one boy, one girl) and divorced once (or, more accurately, is about to divorce, the papers are on the kitchen table, she doesn’t understand them, but is thinking she will sign regardless…) Express the father as a variable in each of these moments. Graph his influence. Note where the curve is asymptotic (e.g., skirting zero, infinite almost.) Note where it spikes unexpectedly (e.g., in hardware stores or upon hearing a particular quality of laugh in a restaurant that causes her to set down her fork and sit still and quiet and when her mother or son or husband asks ‘what’s wrong?’ she’ll mutter nothing…pick up the fork and twirl spaghetti and nothing, darling…nothing…)

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If a woman has carried the same story about her childhood for thirty-seven years—has told it at dinner tables, in bars, to two therapists, on a third date that became a marriage—and the story is: he said he wouldn’t miss it, ‘yes sweetie…of course…’ he said he’d come and I took the stage, stood my itchy costume and delivered lines and scanned shadowed heads…is that?…maybe….yes…no….no, too thin…too—wait!…someone’s coming in…late, he’s late, work? no….no…—how much of the story is the past and how much is the years of telling? At what point does the retelling become the memory? Express as a percentage. Note the percentage will not add to 100. Note: the remainder is not an error. Note: the remainder is what happened.

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If he wrote her a letter, now, right now, today—which he will not, or he might—if the letter grows, matures into something sent and contains: one true account of what he is, three sentences about the time she hit her head on the coffee table, five cliches, and one apology that does not explain itself—what is the probability she reads it? Multiply by the probability she believes it. Multiply by the probability that it matters (hint: consider the mathematics of the “too late”.) Round to the nearest integer. Note: the nearest integer will be zero. Note: zero is never nothing. Note: zero is all you need.

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Calculate the specific gravity of an apology given three decades late. Note that an apology, in the physical sense, is not a substance and therefore has no specific gravity. Note that in the physical sense, many of the heaviest things have no specific gravity. Note that the formula for specific gravity is the ratio of a substance’s density to the density of water. Water, in this equation, represents the standard—the neutral—what things are measured against. Determine what, in the case of an apology, water would be.

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Let now = the bounded set S, an October afternoon.

Assume S is measurable. Assume S has duration. Within S, assume a large window, west-facing. Assume the autumnal orange of this latitude’s 4pm. Assume hospital coffee and T(t) = Tₐ + (T₀ − Tₐ)e^(−kt), i.e, assume everything approaches surrounding temperatures, i.e, assume we all slouch toward ambience…

Let {aₙ} be a sequence of memories; of paternal attempts looping through now:

a 0 = her number dialed to the sixth digit; a 1 = a drive to the end of her road; a 2 = an idling car; a₃ = “I’ll call the police…”; a₄ = a u-turn; a₅ = a letter in the glovebox…etc….etc…

Let us claim: {aₙ} converges.

Let us assume a sequence converges if for every ε > 0, there exists N such that for all n > N, |aₙ − L| < ε, where L is the limit.

Consider: It’s now. A woman visits her father in the hospital. They speak. They discuss the years he was not there. She shows him his grandchildren. The conversation lasted forty minutes and contained the following: three sentences from him that began with I should have…, six long silences (four of them her fault, two necessary (one interrupted by a nurse coming to empty his bed pan, one to let him remember how to swallow his jell-o), and three questions she withheld because the tube in his arm made her forget. Consider: what is enclosed between what was said and what was possible? This is a bounded region. Integrate over it. Your answer will be inexpressible. Call it L. Use L to plot the convergence of {aₙ}.

Extra credit: how many times did the charge nurse have to call her until she answered?

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If a woman stands at a bus station with one suitcase and an address written on the inside of her wrist in blue ink that is already beginning to smear, and behind her is a house containing: one husband who has not fucked her in seven years, two children who will remember this as the autumn mommy left, a kitchen with a dripping tap, a garden she planted alone, a dog she never liked—calculate the weight of the suitcase as a function of what it does not contain. Consider: if she does not look back, does she become her father? Show your work. Explain your answer in terms of observer-dependent reality. Do not explain your answer. Never explain anything.

Will Boucher is a recurring obsession of ours. Read: Bruce in Toledo. Read: don’t howl at it. Subscribe to his stack below. Do all of this. It will do something to you.

Image by Sandolore Sykes