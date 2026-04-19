SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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American Woman 1984's avatar
American Woman 1984
Apr 19

This proof hits a little too close to home, to zero….and it’s perfect.

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Evan Miller's avatar
Evan Miller
8d

I have daughters, so obviously gutted. The math isn't overdone, and is just there to support those excellent experts of prose.

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