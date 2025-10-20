When Bruce’s girlfriend Gina left him for his mother he didn’t cry, but he did leave Springfield, Ohio. His flight was delayed, and as he waited near his gate he couldn’t help but notice how many of the women browsing the duty-free shop looked like Gina before she had cut and dyed her hair. Bruce wished he could simply recruit another Gina, give her a tour of his apartment, teach her how to make a sausage and egg sandwich, and forget. When he attempted to begin this process the weekend prior, a woman with long tawny hair, bright blue eyes, and a coy smile said “Leave me the fuck alone” when, in an attempt to hear her over the relentless bass frequencies emitted by the blown speakers hung over the bar, Bruce got too close to her face.

“I’m not trying to kiss you,” Bruce shouted.

The woman put her hand up to deflect what she perceived as another advance. “Do not fucking kiss me,” she said.

Bruce removed his noise-canceling headphones to better hear her, though this overwhelmed his hearing and made him self-conscious about his receding hairline, and he almost forgot to speak as he shifted his weight and continued to make deliberate eye contact with her. Her blue eyeliner was smudged in the corners of her eyes, colorizing her eye goop, purple gems glistening in the dim red light. “So, do you ever go to museums?” he asked.

The woman glared at Bruce, uncrossed her legs, slipped off the stool, shoved past him, and beelined toward the bouncer. She stood contrapposto as she pointed back at him, dwarfed by the bouncer’s form, her face grotesque with anger the way Gina’s used to get when he would neglect his mail.

“You harassing Janine?” asked the bouncer.

“No, I—

“How many have you had?”

“None, I was just—

“None? What are you doing hanging around the bar then, my friend?”

“Trying to meet women,” said Bruce.

The bouncer chuckled, then frowned. “If you aren’t going to order anything, better be on your way. You’re bothering the regulars.”

Bruce nodded, put his noise-canceling headphones back on, and tapped them twice to continue playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major. On his way out he waved goodbye to Janine, but she didn’t wave back.

Bruce left Springfield with nothing but a duffel bag containing a second pair of Fit Run sneakers, five pairs of clean white briefs, three clean t-shirts, and two pairs of basketball shorts. His destination was not arbitrary. He requested transfer to Sydney, Australia because he could continue his work as a hiring manager, live in a company apartment much like the one had just left behind, and get as far away from Springfield as he could possibly go. The new office had the same catering service, so he would not be without the cereal bar and its colorful columns of Fruit Rounds, Smashed Corn, and Berry Poppers. Best of all, Bruce had done his research and understood many women in Australia looked like Gina before she cut and dyed her hair. When the plane at last took off, Bruce watched the only city he had ever known disappear beneath the clouds. He didn’t cry, he closed his eyes and made a wish that on the other side of the world he would find a new Gina.

Let me know when you land! And when you get to your apartment. Bruce’s mother’s text message appeared in his notifications as soon as he took his phone off airplane mode.

Just landed! He replied, and almost as soon as he sent the message there was his mother’s portrait displayed across the screen of his smartphone, an incoming video call.

“You look tired. Are you alright?” his mother asked.

“I’ve been on a plane for twenty-six hours.”

“Get some rest. You’re jet lagged—Oh, you forgot to pack the charger for your headphones. Your landlord gave it to your work and Doug dropped it off.”

“Can you mail it to me?”

“It’s going to cost me more money to ship it than for you to just get a new one, so I already threw it out. Have you seen your new apartment yet?”

“I just landed. I’m still on the plane.”

“Well video call me when you get there, I want to see it.”

A door shut. The dog barked.

“Is that Gina?” asked Bruce.

“Sweetie I’ve got to go. Call me when you get to your place.”

When Bruce arrived at his new apartment, a welcome basket sat on the table in the kitchen nook. It contained a box of Smashed Corn and a gift card for ten dollars to Cafe Rizz, where he expected he would find a cup of drip coffee, but instead found an espresso bar operated by a woman with a nametag that read Gina.

“Sausage and egg?” asked the woman. Bruce nodded but didn’t say anything. The sounds of the restaurant bled through the muffs of his dead noise-canceling headphones as Mozart’s Requiem in Dm played only in his mind. He took in the barista’s short purple hair, deep-set brown eyes, and brazen grin. Then, at last, Bruce broke down and cried.