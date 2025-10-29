This Bruce is one of many. SUM FLUX V.5 Chapter Menu

On the seventh day, I walked with Bruce through the throttle and thrum of Departures. We held hands loose and clammy in the grey fluorescent draught, while around us the queue echoed and coughed. In front of us shuffled a tritium-nucleus family: mum carrying a wailing yellow-haired daughter with a Shrek backpack, dad in a black t-shirt with First Heavy Metal Church of Christ on the back.

“That’s in Ohio,” said Bruce.

“What is?”

“The Heavy Metal Church.”

Neither of us said much after that.

At Security, we hugged. Bruce leaned down to reach me and I smelt him for the last time, bright chemical cologne overlaying the ghosts of meat and milk. I looked into his gas-blue eyes, and they slid towards the slickety-swish wicket-gate to the boarding-card corral.

I assume he landed safely in Cleveland the next day. I never heard from him again.

On the sixth day, we walked past the Cats Protection League place on our way to the Edinburgh train. I pointed at the photo in the window of one of those hairless cats, alien blue eyes staring from its wrinkled face, and said something about Baby Yoda. Bruce’s heavy hand stiffened in mine.

“Hey, my Maris is a Sphynx,” he said.

My cheeks reddened. “Oh, Bruce, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean - I’m sure they’re lovely really.”

He let go of my hand to tweak his eyebrows, and he didn’t take it again that day. But it was good to feel his warmth next to me on the train, bouncing from his silk-thin skin through his twill-sheened trousers and across the half-inch between us; and it was good to stand next to him on breezy castle ramparts and see his sphynx-blue eyes paw the horizon; and it was good to talk over dinner at Bubbly Jock’s and make airy plans until we got home and he said he’d better get to packing.

On the fifth day we went to Loch Lomond. The clouds lowered hungry over the mountain, and swans paddled chalk-white on the slate-grey water. We ate Victoria sponge in the tea-shop and I told him about the song: the high road and the low road and the Jacobites and the tragedy of the Highlands after the ’45.

“This the lake with the monster?” he asked.

“No,” I said. “That’s further north. Next time, we can go there.”

“Sure.” He belched. “Hey, this cake is pretty good. Kinda reminds me of these donuts I get near Tammy’s place.”

We stopped at the retail park and went to Sainsbury’s on the way home, passing Jimmy the homeless guy at the door as usual. I put a couple of steaks in my basket, and a bottle of Rioja and a tiramisu. Bruce looked at a ham sandwich.

“I’m gonna pop over to Mickey D’s,” he said, and walked away.

I paid and left the supermarket. Bruce was loping towards me holding a paper McDonald’s bag. I juggled the bag of groceries, trying to adjust my scarf. Bruce veered to the left and crouched beside Jimmy and his cardboard sign.

“Here you go, buddy,” he said to Jimmy.

He is a good man, I said to myself.

On the fourth day, I took Bruce to Bannockburn. The sun fell watery on the ancient battleground, and the moon hung pale in the dome of the sky like the ghost of a long-dead soldier. Bruce held my hand and squeezed it in excitement, and I thrilled to the pressure of warm living flesh on my veins and tendons. I trotted to keep up with the long-legged swish of the sun-sheened American trousers as we walked through the memorial to the statue, and then he let go of my hand.

“Gosh, this is something,” he said, looking up at the armoured man on the bronze-robed horse. “Robert the Bruce. King of Scots. 1306-1329. Gosh, that is really something, huh?”

“Yep,” I said. “The Bruce.”

“See, in the US, people think Bruce is kind of a lame name. But here, it’s like, respected.” He walked around the statue, then took his baseball cap off and asked me to take his photo with the king on his horse.

“Let’s take a selfie,” I said, turning my phone to include both of us. Bruce splayed his hand meaty on my shoulder and I leaned into his polo shirt and took a shot with the sun in our eyes sliding off Bruce’s glasses and gilding the King of Scots behind us.

“Now take one just with me,” he said.

In the visitor centre, Bruce fidgeted. His heavy face creased and yawned, hiding the saltire-blue of his eyes.

“Can we go to the cave?” he asked.

“What cave?”

“The one where King Bruce saw the spider.”

“Robert the Bruce,” I said in my history-teacher voice, and then I tried to explain that the cave was eighty miles away and that the spider was probably a myth.

On the third day, Bruce’s luggage arrived before breakfast, and anxiety rolled from him like the tide. He hung all his American trousers and polo shirts in the spare-room wardrobe. He presented me with a box of too-sweet peanut-butter chocolates and a big bag of dried blueberries.

“I thought maybe you don’t get blueberries here,” he said. “These are grown by the Amish. We got a lot of them in Ohio. They’re super healthy and organic.”

I thanked him, and his eyes glowed like an autumn sky between golden leaves. I hid the carton of fresh blueberries from Sainsbury’s at the back of the fridge and put a bowlful of his Amish blueberries on the table. I made porridge, and he stirred the steaming bowl and asked if we had bagels in Scotland. Later we walked in the park among the falling leaves and I took him to the Art Galleries and showed him the Dalí and my favourite Cadell. He held my hand, his fingers with their gooseberry-hairs and fudgy flesh wedged in mine, and it was good.

On the second day, rain filled the space between the iron-grey clouds and the steel-grey streets. Bruce’s suitcase still hadn’t arrived. He wore my dressing-gown, short and tight on his skyscraper frame, while his American trousers and polo shirt and underpants draped like animal skins on my radiators. I offered to nip out for a cheap t-shirt and joggers, but he declined.

“I have a weird body shape,” he said. He took off his glasses and I saw pain in his forget-me-not eyes and I told him not to worry. He paced the living-room and asked if I could call the airport again.

To give him a good Scottish breakfast on that damp autumn day, I made porridge the way my mother made it, hot and savoury from the fine oatmeal, and we ate it with yoghurt and honey and a big pot of coffee, and he said how good it tasted.

We talked a lot that day. He told me about Tammy, and how nasty his boss at work was, and how he’d lost the baseball card that would be worth millions today. We talked a lot, suspended between the firmament of slate and Mr MacKenzie’s flat below, and it was good.

On the first day, I saw Bruce before he saw me. I was fidgeting in the draught, watching each gusty slide of the doorway from International Arrivals, wiping my nerve-damp hands on my skirt. I noticed his trousers before I recognised his face: those American trousers with turn-ups and front crease and that slight puff and sheen, as if the cotton has absorbed the weight of the sun and shimmers it into the outside world. Then I saw the rest of him: the polo shirt tucked into the trousers in that American way, and the head that I knew from those late-night video chats, half-hidden by a navy-blue baseball cap with a big C on the front.

For the first time, I saw that his eyes behind those heavy glasses were bright and blue as a husky’s. We hugged, and in the sharp fluorescent light I saw the thin brown hairs running like sedge up the back of his neck, and the pale stubble pricking his chin, and for the first time I smelt him, the spoor of the long journey lying on him like overripe pineapple.

“Princess Fiona,” he said, and smiled, and the smile lightened the folds of his face and made his eyes shine, and I forgave the worn-out joke.

His luggage had gone missing in Dublin, but the morning sun sparked on the brown sewage works by the M8 as I drove us home, and on the flat dark blue of the Clyde, and on Bruce’s glasses as he filled the car next to me, and it was very good.

In the hundred-and-fifty days before the first day, I created Bruce in my own image. I wove him from pixels and longing and cobweb-cabled words, and I thought it was good.