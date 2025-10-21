“Randy killed Bruce, Randy killed Bruce!” That’s what all the kids yelled after Randy Caldwell shot me twice at the school’s ball diamond. Of course we were only ten years old and it was a BB gun, but ten-year-olds with BB guns are capable of more damage than you’d think. I took one in the shoulder, still have the raised bit of flesh to prove it. The other BB though, that’s where the real trouble started. Randy got me in the right eye by the tear duct. I remember the sound, like a nickel dropped into a bowl of cottage cheese. The slightest unfamiliar splat.

I’d been lucky, on account of its entry point the BB never actually damaged my vision. Hurt worse than the dickens, but I suppose I had it coming. You see, Randy had brought his BB gun to school that day, back when you could do things like that in places like Ohio. I’d complained during recess the day before that he was getting too good at baseball and I didn’t want to play anymore, so he brought the gun since he figured I’d get a kick out of it. He’d been taking shots at the chain link backstop behind home plate, trying to hit one of the supporting poles and I was giving him the gears as I was known to do back then. Anytime he shot and I didn’t hear that metallic ding right after I’d start to razzin’ him. Calling him things like pansy, sissy, tell him he shoots like a girl. I called him a few other things that were acceptable back in 1985, though I didn’t know what they meant, just picked them up from what my old man would yell at the TV when he would watch the Guardians play. ‘Course they were called the Indians back then. Times have changed and I suppose I have along with everyone else. I figure it was the right move, but by God am I glad my father weren’t around to see that team’s name change. Some people die right when they’re supposed to.

Randy had about enough of my insults so he raised his little rifle with his little arms and angled it up at me. Boy, I tell ya, he didn’t miss that time. Nothing much did come of the whole debacle, not right away anyhow. Since my shoulder just bled a little and my vision wasn’t impacted, the principal just gave Randy a slap on the wrist. An actual slap on the wrist. And he told me that I deserved it, and if I kept up that kind of talk I’d end up shot with a real gun one day and I’d deserve it then too.

I remember the last time I ever talked to Randy, it was right after the principal let us out of his office. My eye socket was swelling up all black and purple, like forever and my eye was red as molten copper. It was the first time Randy looked directly at me to see what he’d done. Well he burst out crying and I burst out laughing, and he just ran away from me. I laughed at his tears while my new eye started to smolder.

This was all running through my head as I squeezed my hand into my pants pocket and dragged my index finger over the frayed edges of the baseball card inside. That’s what I do now when I’m nervous. Just rub that worn down card until I’m not scared anymore. Today it’s a teenage boy across the street. I was trying to admire the town mural on the old brick wall of the abandoned Centerberg Hotel. The painted corn fields and grain bins as a backdrop for our state bird and flower, all of it so magnificent five stories up. I was observing the stark blending of color in the northern cardinal surrounded by a crest of red carnations, which was overlaid with our state motto, With God All Things Are Possible. The boisterous young man started to yell at me, unprovoked. I suppose my presence was enough to provoke him, which would then make his verbal assault provoked after all.

He yelled at me, “Yo, look at those Ted Bundy-ass glasses!” His friends snickered and jeered and I turned myself away and tried to make myself small to no avail. The teenager threw a rock at a nearby chain-link fence and I flinched and squeezed my eyes shut and rubbed the card as I began to quietly weep. I ran my thumb over the front of it, further dulling down the glossy finish, and read the text off by memory:

Randy “Cheeks” Caldwell

Akron RubberDucks

LHP

I’d presented this card once to town council and recommended that they add some kind of declaration on our welcome sign to alert travelers that our little town was the former home of an honest to god Double A baseball player. He was the only famous person I ever knew to come from here, I figured we ought to advertise it. That’s something to be proud of. I always thought it would look like:

Welcome To Centerburg, Ohio

Population 1,690

Birthplace of Randy ‘Cheeks’ Caldwell

I could almost see it that day in town hall as I passed over the card, the great big wooden sign in the faded, creased blue sky behind Randy’s stoic face. It was a mid-nineties card, but it was aged like something twenty years older. Upwards camera angle. Performative windup. Big blonde moustache, cheek full of tobacco like a shot put was in there. I stood there, all alone in front of our councilors and mayor, and handed my special Randy card over after shoving my hand into my pant pocket and pulling the card out. I don’t remember much of the meeting, all I remember is seeing red when there was a new veiny crease folded across Randy’s throwing arm. Gosh, I was so mad I thought I would get myself banned from town, but when I looked down to my pocket to put Randy back in, that’s when I saw the elephant ear hanging out. My pants pocket inside out the whole presentation. No wonder they didn’t like it—I’d ruined it for us. Well I just thought I’d die from shame right there. I couldn’t say anything as I left the chambers in a hurry and rushed back to Grandma’s. Grandma told me it had been a good idea, even before I asked her if it was.

She always said my glasses were handsome too, though she wished they didn’t cover up my pretty blue eyes so much.

I think if Grandma ran town council and loitered on the streets of Centerberg everything would be just fine.

When I couldn’t hear the teenager yelling anymore I decided to head home, though granting myself the agency to make a decision in that moment is overly generous, it was more coward’s instinct. Like a spooked stray in a trashcan back-alley. I looked back briefly to see sandwiched between his brilliant blue parka and neon orange beanie, a terribly acned face, not unlike mine at that age. Poor bugger didn’t know what he was in for. Halfway home I could feel my right eye start to weep with fluid. This didn’t begin happening until years after the incident. It’s the strangest thing to have no childhood memories of crying. But I’m not sure one day has gone by that I haven’t cried since that first tear dropped from my wound. Dam broke. Anytime I shed tears these days it’s always followed with this weeping of mucus and pus from the entry point of the BB. Forty years later and it’s still clearing itself out. Body heals in its own time I suppose.

The principal’s office was the last time I ever talked to Randy, but the last place I ever saw him he was in a casket. His big blonde moustache looked weird and pale and his cheek wasn’t puffed out like it always had been in the baseball card. That’s what finally did him in, the chew. Went the way of Tony Gwynn. Two professionals, hazards of the game.

I always felt bad for his short life, but then again he’d seen a lot more than I ever did. I mean, Randy lived in Akron for goodness sakes! I’ve never travelled like that.

Anyhow, after Randy’s service I’d been walking back home in my funeral suit, cinching me off in some places and flapping in the breeze in others, and that’s when I felt it for the first time. I’d leaked out a small bit during the lowering of the casket into the grave, but never thought much of it. By the time I was on my way home, I felt great globs dripping down my nose and splattering onto the concrete below. Yellow, white, brown globs of eye goop. Majestic in its way as it hurled to the sidewalk and took a bit of me with it, lighter each step. I heard this click clacking behind me and noticed this cat following. It seemed to come straight from the cemetery and smelled of ash. Some kind of alopecia death cat. She looked healthy enough, though her xylophone ribs and knobby spine were unencumbered and clearly visible. The skin was all blistered up, those were weeping with pus too. Mazing between the ranges of blisters were long cavernous cracks in the skin, capillaries like lightning off of them and pulling the skin so tight. And it stopped at every splat glob of goop and licked licked licked until the concrete was clean.

So after I returned home just now and fiddled with the front lock of my Grandma’s house, like clockwork my naked cat friend was there to greet me, as she’s done every day since my friend Randy died. We start and end each day the same way on the front step. I’ll run my big finger into the crook of my eye socket, like a pen into an ink well, and I’ll load up the tip of it until it’s wet and mounded. It’s always best when there’s that layer of crust to break through on top, can feel it all warm underneath. My cat friend curls up around my legs in all her ragged glory and I spread that eye goop around her body until there’s a slight sheen to her skin. A little bit smears a surprisingly long ways, something with the viscosity I think. Whatever microbial bits are left over I let her lick right off my fingers one two three four five six seven eight, but that’s it, not my thumbs. Never my thumbs. Seems to do something for her blisters and seems to give me a use I’m rather fond of.

The vibrations from her purrs sound like the slowed down reverberation from a rifle barrel or a wooden bat cracking true. Time creeps languorous and everything feels just right, if only for a moment. The buzzing frequency pulses and shakes and these words run laps around the bases in my mind:

randy killed bruce randy killed bruce killed bruce killed bruce kill bruce kill bruce bruce brucebrucebrucebzzzzzzzzzzz.