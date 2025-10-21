SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lchristopher's avatar
lchristopher
Oct 21

Goddamn, Bruce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Caroline Osella (they/them)'s avatar
Caroline Osella (they/them)
Oct 21

"Uncle" Bob??? You pulled me in with that sweet name and then you drown me in some body-horror pathos tale of Anglo masculinities. You cunning devil. I'll need to re-read this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture