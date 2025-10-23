Lost sock. Lost hat. Lost love. Lost thought… Lost chance. Lost cause. Lost ground. Lost in thought.

When I was ten, my dad found a baseball card in the lobby of the dealership where he worked. He held the card out to me at Sunday dinner and said, “You’ll get a kick out of this.” I looked down at the card and gasped—the player’s name was my name: Bruce Sutter.

What’s funny is, before I saw that card, I would have never thought to play baseball. I always figured I was too tall—so tall, in fact, that my mom was forced to add fabric to the ends of my pants. All that height can make a fellow a bit…ungraceful. But when I looked down at that card, the day my dad handed it to me, I saw myself. I saw Bruce Sutter. The real Bruce Sutter. I made the middle school baseball team that year.

Found.

***

It’s bath day for Tammy. If I don’t give her a bath, she gets all oily and itchy. She’s got sensitive skin just like me. I wonder if Bruce Sutter—the other Bruce Sutter—gets itchy.

I love to put my face against Tammy’s skin. It’s warm and smells like soap. I was telling Carly down at Auntie Em’s Cafe about Tammy. She’s never seen a hairless cat before. I told her I’d bring Tammy in one day—could you imagine that? A cat in a coffee shop? I try my best to brighten people’s day—that’s just who I am. They love me down at Auntie Em’s! They even have a breakfast sandwich named after me. It’s the one I get every morning, rain or shine. The All Star, is what they call it.

When I was a kid, every Sunday morning at the crack of dawn, Dad and I went to breakfast together. We called it “Men’s Breakfast.” It was my favorite thing; the smell of coffee, cigarettes, and fried foods made me feel like I was part of a secret club. While my cohorts were still drooling on their pillows, I was out with the adults ordering whatever I wanted from the Lyon’s Restaurant menu. I always ordered the same thing, still do.

One time, when I was fifteen or so, my dad and I walked up to the door at Lyon’s for our Men’s Breakfast, but it was closed; there had been a fire in the kitchen. I cried a little—just a little. Just a few silly tears. Nothing to write home about. Unimportant tears that nobody was even meant to see. But Dad saw. He shook his head and said I needed to toughen up.

On the drive home, I crumpled up my Bruce Sutter card and threw it out the window of Dad’s Oldsmobile. Mom had asked why we were home so early. Dad said it was because I was being a “Demon-brat.” Come to think of it, that was the last Men’s Breakfast we had together.

Bruce Sutter probably would have been worth a lot by now if I’d kept him.

An hour south of here, there’s a woman selling her ex-husband’s Bruce Sutter card. Not for cheap, but it’ll be worth it. I grab my keys from the glass bowl by the door and blow Tammy a kiss.

***

When I pull up to the brick, ranch-style home with the single dead shrub obscuring the front window, a woman is waiting on the porch, drinking from a mug that reads, “THIS MIGHT BE WINE.”

“Mornin’. You Bruce?”

“In the flesh,” I say, walking up the uneven path to her stoop.

“You bring the money?”

“I have the money if you have the card.”

“Come on in.”

Her home is humid and smells like crockpot. Small papier-mache birds dangle from colorful ribbed ribbons all around her living room. In the corner is a glowing fish tank with blue rocks, red plastic coral, and a little bronze man wearing a hard-hat diving suit. There are no fish. None that I can see.

“Lovely home.”

“Here it is,” she says, tossing the card at my chest.

I gasp, fumbling the card in my hands and nearly bending it.

The woman smiles. “Nice catch, you play ball?”

“Used to…” Maybe I will again, I think. “You know, this is not an easy card to track down.” I look down at the card and wince; someone has drawn devil ears and a tail on Bruce Sutter. “It’s marked?” I look up at the woman.

“Oh, the horns and tail? Yes, that’s my Jimmy. He did that to all of his father’s cards after the deadbeat took off when he was fourteen. I was thinking it might actually be worth more because of it. It’s unique now, you know? Anyway, five hundred and it’s yours.”

I look down at the card again. “He’s the devil?”

“Would you like some breakfast, hun?”

I nod absently.

During breakfast, she tells me her name is Mary Decker.

“Wasn’t there a famous runner named Mary Decker?” I’m not paying much attention when I say this, I’m looking at Bruce Sutter’s horns and thinking about how to remove them. He’s not a devil. He’s not a bad man. Is he?

Mary fills my coffee cup. “You know, I used to run, too. My mom made me stop. Said I was wearing out my shoes too quickly. We didn’t have a lot of money back then…”

Mary is looking down, swirling her coffee with her ring finger.

I turn the Bruce Sutter card over and read. “Was winning pitcher in two straight All-Star games.”

“That right?” says Mary.

“You know, I did play—pretty good, too.”

“Why’d you stop?”

“It’ll sound silly.” The morning sun coming through the blinds paints stripes across Mary’s arms and the kitchen table. “I stopped because I lost this card. I’m…I’m sort of tied to it. When I lost this card…well, I’m just sort of tied to it.”

Mary reaches out and squeezes my hand. “I understand—maybe more than anyone.” She smiles at me softly, then plucks the card from my hand. “And for just seven hundred dollars, you’ll have it once more, friend.”

“But you said five?”

“That was before I knew how valuable it is to you. Listen, I’ve got bills…and you’ve inspired me to buy a pair of nice running shoes—those aren’t cheap!”

I take out my wallet and count out seven hundred dollars. Then I pluck the card from Mary’s hand, thank her for breakfast, and leave.

On the drive home, I think about the card in the front pocket of my shirt and watch bugs explode on the windshield.

At home, Tammy curls up in my lap on the couch. I try to rub the devil horns off the card with my thumbnail, but they’re etched into the cardboard. I place my hand on Tammy’s warm skin and think about how silly it would be to cry right now.

The doorbell rings.

I lift Tammy from my lap and place her gingerly on the couch next to me. She gives me a sour look, but a moment later, her head is resting on her paws and her eyes are shut.

I open the door.

“I sure hope you’re not vegetarian,” says a man wearing an oversized polo shirt. One of his eyes doesn’t move. It might be glass.

“Excuse me?”

“I’ve got Omaha Steaks in the truck. They’re marked way, way down. We have got too many—way, way too many, buddy-boy.”

“What? Omaha…what are you saying?”

“I’m hooking you up, buddy-boy! Steaks for cheep. Good ones! You interested? Your neighbor down the street bought a couple. The Petersons. You know them?”

“No…no I don’t think so. Thank you, but no.”

I shut the door, sit back down on the couch, and look at my Bruce Sutter card. I run my finger over the horns and tail. Then I touch the top of my head.

“Ouch!” There is a bead of blood on the tip of my finger. I watch the bead break and slide down my finger, down my hand, down my wrist, and then onto the card.

Tammy jumps down from the couch and trots off to the bedroom like she knows something—like she senses the changes I’m feeling. Tasty changes. All-star changes.

I jump up out of my seat, run to the front door, and fling it open.

“Wait a second,” I shout to Polo Shirt, catching him just before he drives off. “Bring me your best cut!”

Polo Shirt gives me a thumbs-up, and a moment later, he’s standing at the door with the meat.

“Mind putting it in the kitchen while I get my wallet?” I slide the Bruce Sutter card into the front pocket of my shirt. “Be back in a shake.”

But I don’t fetch my wallet. I walk behind Polo Shirt like a sneaky devil. Follow him into the kitchen like an All-Star devil. Slide a knife from the block like a demon-brat.