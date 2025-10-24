Bruce woke up promptly at 6:15, licked both thumbs, and smoothed down his eyebrows. They could, over the course of a night’s sleep, and the harrowing dreams Bruce had, become unrecognizable to him. Best he subdue them and avoid a shock in the bathroom mirror. Somewhere in the dark Mars meowed.

He used no alarm clock and awoke every morning after exactly eight hours, nightmares fading, and the day’s schedule placed before his mind like a holy rite. Each day began with ablutions. He walked across the hall to the bathroom and flipped on the light. From under the counter he fished a scoop of cat food from the bin and tipped it into the dish that sat just outside the door. Mars rubbed his oily, hairless head against Bruce’s hand. He returned the scoop to the bin and stood.

Time ballooned, stretched out, and paused. And still, it was only a second before he pulled the medicine cabinet door open and looked behind the mirror. Was there something wrong with physics? He closed the door. The mirror reflected the light blue shower curtain with white pinstripes. Bruce should have been in front of it, like a Sunday school teacher framed by his own button up. Instead the echo was only curtain. Bruce smoothed his eyebrows again, certain they must be the issue. Perhaps they’d gotten so unruly during the night that his entire face was unrecognizable to him and his addled mind was now interpreting it as the shower curtain as a form of protection against the atrocity of his undone identity.

But smoothing them didn’t bring his face back.

And the morning ritual tugged at his pajama sleeve like an expectant child.

So he moved on. He brushed his teeth, splashed water on his face, plucked his nose hairs, and combed his hair, brows included. Shaving was where things went awry. He certainly cut himself. Blood dripped in fat droplets to the sink. Yet still the mirror refused to reflect him to himself, even as an act of mercy.

I should look fine, he reasoned, I’ve followed the morning routine exactly. He arched and flexed his eyebrows to ensure his face had the proper feel. The cut on his cheek stung, though, and the imbalance threatened to tug the left side out of form. If he wasn’t careful to keep his cheek still, his left side might melt.

Later, on his way out the front door he glanced, as he always did, at the parlor palm that loomed in a swarm of translucent swordlettes over the front window. He caught a glimpse of himself and thought he might stop and tease his image from the green fronds, but the ticking of his wristwatch reminded him of the exactly fifteen hundred and eleven steps it took to get to his office. Must get out the door.

Tick tick tick, step step step.

In the high-rise office building, as the mirrored elevator whirred up twenty floors he watched the other passengers. Would they notice his lack of reflection? No, faces buried in phones, they wouldn’t notice him if he were covered in blood and carrying a bomb. Bruce leaned against the elevator wall. Odd that not even his white polo cast a reflection. He looked down, no briefcase, yet his hand clutched it in a white-knuckled grip.

Tense, he thought. Well of course I am, who wouldn’t be?

The elevator stopped and the doors slid open. Three people got off, one got on.

“Hey, Roland!” Bruce extended his hand to the newcomer. “Long time no see, buddy.” Roland took his hand. Noncommittal, thought Bruce. Too feeble in his grip.

“Bruce.” The man looked up and frowned. “Cut yourself shaving this morning? Kind of deep.”

“Well I couldn’t see myself in the mirror so I had a little trouble with the razor.”

“Broken mirror?” Roland grinned, “Bad luck, no wonder you cut yourself.”

“That’s just superstition. And it’s not what I mean anyway,” Bruce turned and waved to himself. “I’m just not there.” A woman next to Roland frowned and looked at the mirror wall, then at Bruce, then back at the wall.

“I see you just fine…” Roland trailed off. The remaining passengers drifted toward him, eyeing Bruce and his waving reflection.

“You shouldn’t unbalance the elevator,” Bruce said. “It’s an odd situation I’m in, but I’m fine. Just a small matter of perspective.” He turned to face the door, I’d better not mention this to my coworkers, it seems to make people uncomfortable, he thought. The door slid open again, and Bruce was alone. He set down his briefcase, which then appeared in the mirror, and spun around slowly, looking at all of his infinite reflections. Except he didn’t, because he wasn’t there. Infinitely absent. He did a half-hearted jig. Hoping to shame his own mind into seeing himself, but it didn’t work. What could he do? He needed solutions, not silly antics.

At his desk, at all the desks, the desk lamp was a grow light with a little plant under it.

“For morale,” his manager had explained the day she’d introduced the new program.

“It’s in my way. And I don’t need a light.”

“Just stare at it Bruce, you’ll learn to love it. And don’t forget to water it. Uppers say plant care will help employees improve task ownership skills.” She had walked away. Not up for discussion, it seemed.

Today, he did stare at the plant. The ming aralia had grown considerably since he’d gotten it and he’d pruned it into a nice round globe. He was the only one in the office who’d managed to make a healthy topiary out of his plant. In fact the green ball of shrubbery was only slightly bigger than his head and as he looked, its curly leaves seemed to twist and morph into the shapes and contours of his own face. He saw the gash across his cheek form in a band of deep black-green leaves. He probed it, careful not to press too hard, but his fingertip dipped into the wound anyway.

I’m sure it wasn’t that deep this morning, he mused, turning to his desk drawer for the bandaids he kept there. Using the plant as a mirror he placed a bandaid carefully across the wound.

His face disappeared.

Well that’s odd, he thought. He turned to his still-dark computer monitor. No reflection. He pulled the bandaid off, grimacing as it tugged at the wound, and his face reappeared in the plant.

With furrowed brows he pulled a leaf from the plant and held it up to his nose. His leafy nose and hand appeared in the monitor.

Great, that’s sorted then, he thought as he booted up the computer, this is my reflection now. Time to work. He looked at his watch with a pang of guilt, past time, actually.

The day flew by, as it always does in the exciting world of systems management tier two assisting, and by five o’clock Bruce had formulated, and was ready to implement, a plan to get his reflection back.

On his walk home he collected suitable leaves from potted and landscape plants. Mars greeted him vociferously when he arrived. The pale, hairless cat sniffed and batted at the leaves Bruce had gathered when he put them on the bathroom counter. Bruce disappeared for a moment and returned with a staple gun. It was still in the package as he’d bought it on a home improvement frenzy that in hindsight he was certain had actually been a fugue state.

Standing at the mirror Bruce ran his fingers over his forehead. He couldn’t see this, of course, but he felt the oil from his skin slick his fingertips. His oily skin had always been such an embarrassment, and was also why he’d decided to use a staple gun instead of something less percussive, like tape. He started with his forehead, it seemed like the toughest part, the part that would hurt the least. Holding a leaf against his skull he pulled the trigger on the staple gun. The left side of his forehead popped into view in the mirror, eclipsing any pain he felt. Elation flooded his body, blood dripped to the counter, Bruce barked out a laugh. He wondered briefly how far the staples penetrated his skull, but the thought faded as he held the next leaf to his forehead and more of his face came into view. He began to see himself again. His flesh became visible as a pink, swollen maze wending through islands of blood-blackened green. His eyes were all he was missing. They were ovals of blue pinstripe shower curtain, making his face mask-like and hollow. Bruce had a thought, though. He left the bathroom and went to the parlor palm in the front window. He snipped two long, graceful leaves from the plant and turned. And lowered his brows. Bloody footprints marked his transit through the house. These things happened when one deviated from the routine. He looked at his watch, he should be fixing dinner right now.

Bruce touched his face. Passed his fingers gently over his eyes.

Back in the bathroom Mars sat on the counter, lapping up blood.

How lovely, Bruce thought, I’m a part of him now.

In the mirror he placed one frond atop his right eyebrow and stapled it near the bridge of his nose and then farther out, at the edge of the brow to make sure it was secure. The long green frond extended past his face and out into the room’s space. It was very extravagant, nothing like Bruce had ever allowed himself before. His right eye was visible again. With the other leaf stapled onto the left brow, he looked a little peacockish. He shook his leafy head, perhaps this was how he had looked all along.