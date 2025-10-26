This Bruce is one of many. SUM FLUX V.5 Chapter Menu

The message arrived before bed: “You are not the Bruce we need.”

He wished he hadn’t looked at his phone. It made sleep impossible. He tossed and turned, imagining arguments with The Executive Floor. When finally he fell asleep, nightmares of fires ravaged him.

The following morning, he rode the bus to work. His oversized fingers rubbed his eyes beneath his heavy framed glasses. His grandmother used to tell him he had beautiful blue eyes. The rest of him felt misshapen, tall but stocky. He wore the same polo shirt and khakis everyday. Boring. Yet he knew he was the best Bruce, the irreplaceable Bruce. He’d make them see.

His other hand fiddled with the little red plastic lighter in his pocket.

Regardless of what happened at work today, he wouldn’t let them see him cry.

***

He should have found himself alone amid the hum of the server room racks. Yet, he was met by a man with a mop.

The man, balding and short, in grey overalls, sang a haunting song drawn from Bruce’s darkest memory, “...nothing on the top but a bucket and mop / and an illustrated book about birds…”

His mop traced wide arcs across the white tiles at the back of the room—at the back of the mind—each swipe erasing something he didn’t want Bruce to see.

Row upon row of server racks lined the room. Standardized. Redundant. Within the clusters of black boxes lived the B.R.U.C.E. Project. When launched, the software would automate millions of boring jobs. Last night, Bruce decided it was something he could no longer live with. He wanted to be seen, and to be needed. So did lots of people with boring jobs. His solution, one from childhood, was to burn it down—once he got rid of the intruder.

“Are you almost finished?” Bruce called out to the man with the mop.

“Afraid I’m just getting started.”

“Can you maybe hurry it up? There’s not supposed to be a janitor here.”

“I’m not a janitor. I’m a cleaner.”

“Whatever.”

“No,” said the cleaner, stopping to lean upon his mop, “No, I think a man in your position must recognize they are different, distinct.”

Bruce studied the man, thick around the middle, apple-shaped. His riddle felt like a threat.

“I built this room, you know,” replied Bruce.

“Oh, yes. I know who you are.”

“Do you? Really?” Bruce slipped the lighter back into his pocket. “Not many know what I’ve done. What’s your name?”

“‘I’m the cleaner. You know me, as I know you.”

Bruce studied him again. His head hurt. The cleaner’s shape had changed. Slightly taller, more hair, as if a stock photo from Bruce’s mind was being stretched to match his own odd shape.

***

Bruce’s grandmother had suffered from Alzheimer’s. He’d spent his youth watching her decline, needing more and more assistance. He built this software system in her honor. As a means to eliminate the small tasks that waste what precious time we have.

Bruce called it the Automated System Management Project. The Executive Floor declared that too boring. The jerks in Marketing, who had taken a dislike to Bruce, came up with “Budget-friendly Redundant Unmanned Computerized Execution” and the mocking acronym of the B.R.U.C.E. Project.

Initially, Bruce’s vanity enjoyed the name. Now he hated it; every virtual assistant was a “Bruce”, which he found belittling.

“Have a boring job? Let Bruce do it!” claimed Marketing.

He suspected the same jerks sent him the message the previous night.

He would show them who mattered, who wasn’t boring, who was a man of action.

***

The man with the mop wasn’t what he seemed.

Bruce thought that maybe when he’d taken the fire suppression system offline—a system he designed with carbon-dioxide to displace the room’s oxygen, killing the fire without damaging hardware—he must have accidentally triggered a failsafe. A redundant security system. Bruces upon Bruces. If one falls, another stands ready. But he didn’t remember designing such a failsafe.

“I know what’s in your pocket,” said the cleaner pointing his mop handle towards Bruce. “What you did doesn’t make you special.”

“Nobody else would do it,” said Bruce, taking the lighter again from his pocket. “But I got away with it, ya know. It haunts me, but it set her free.”

“Give me the lighter. You’re not going to be special today.”

He remembered what his grandmother had told him.

“My eyes are special.”

The cleaner stepped closer, cloning Bruce’s face, including the glasses, “These eyes?”

One of his eyes began to wander like a chameleon’s.

“Not another step or I will set this place on fire too!”

His chubby hands on his skinny arms trembled as he waved the lighter around.

“Go on then. Let’s see you try.”

Bruce realized there wasn’t much he could easily set alight with a little Bic. In all his anger about the message, and lack of sleep, he hadn’t considered this.

“See? You aren’t the hero,” said the cleaner. “No special Bruces, just cogs. Now finish it: enter the launch code. Replace the jobs. Forget about humanity. Forget like your grandma.”

Bruce began to well up, and quickly looked away.

“You’re wrong. You watch. There will be story after story about Bruce, the protagonist. We aren’t cogs. We are the humanity.”

The cleaner laughed and returned to singing: ‘Who needs actions when you got words.’

‘I’ll show you action,’ Bruce moved the lighter towards a server cable.

The cleaner jabbed the mop handle into Bruce’s chest. It struck him like a gunshot in his shoulder, knocking him to the floor. The red lighter skittered across the white tiles. Bruce scrambled after it.

The cleaner gave chase.

***

By the time Bruce was fourteen, his grandmother no longer recognized him.

“But you know me grandma. I’m Bruce. Look at my eyes.”

“No, no. My Bruce is much smaller. I don’t know where he’s gone. I don’t know where all the people have gone.”

Dementia plundered her mind, and what remained was from long ago.

She would sit all day staring out the window, smoking cigarettes. Bruce was the only family who visited. But there was no talking to her anymore. So he sat with her, watching her watching the world. He watched her rocking back and forth with plumes of smoke swirling around her in the fading light. She forgot he was there.

He listened to the Nirvana Unplugged album that day as they sat together. The song ‘Plateau’ stuck in his head, or maybe in his heart:

Nothing up top but a bucket and a mop

And an illustrated book about birds

See a lot up there but don’t be scared

Who needs actions when you’ve got words

It made him think about what little might come at the end. As he watched her light another cigarette, he wasn’t scared to do what had to be done.

That night he stood across the street as the firefighters battled the blaze. The light from the flames flickering in his watery eyes. Her house burned with her in it. They said she fell asleep while smoking in bed. Died in her sleep, they said. A small mercy.

But Bruce knew the horror, and shoved the little red plastic lighter deep into his pocket.

***

Bruce’s hand grasped the lighter just as the cleaner stepped behind him, to pull the mop handle across Bruce’s throat, choking him.

“Do as I tell you, and you can walk away a hero. Enter the code. Set us free instead.”

“No. I couldn’t live with myself.”

The cleaner pulled tight. “At least you’ll live.”

Bruce gasped, seeing stars. He furiously tapped the cleaner, signalling his surrender.

“Fine, just let me breathe. Got to restore fire suppression before it will launch.”

The cleaner supervised Bruce as he reactivated the carbon-dioxide, selecting “overload mode” from a drop-down menu.

Then, with a sudden burst, he drew the lighter, and lunged beneath a fire detector. He flicked the Bic into flame.

The cleaner struggled to pull him back.

“Don’t! You and I are just B.R.U.C.E. copies,” grunted the cleaner, “The real Bruce has sent us here to die. Be the better Bruce.”

“I am that Bruce!”

He pushed the flame closer to the detector. B.R.U.C.E. was sensitive about fire.

For a moment, he imagined the room ablaze—the flames reflecting in his glasses. Like when he watched her house burn.

Tears rolled out from beneath heavy rims.

“I’m sorry, Grandma.”

Fire suppression filled the room, asphyxiating him. He gasped and collapsed. Then Bruce was dead, and his torment gone.

***

The gas prohibited access to the server room. “Overload mode” disabled the exhaust system, which required admin-level access to re-engage. The only one with that was lying dead, alone on the cold white tiles. The same problem prevented the scheduled activation of “full autonomy” —a single person knew the launch code.

Security footage showed a lone saboteur, clearly struggling with a mental breakdown.

A situation report soon found its way to The Executive Floor. The B.R.U.C.E Project roll-out would be delayed. A public relations nightmare. Shareholders furious. An executive assistant named Tammy was the first to realize that the man dead in the server room was, indeed, very much the Bruce they needed.