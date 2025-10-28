His wagon diggit diggits over the sidewalk seams. Bruce is pulling a load of catalogs. He’s headed to the next yard sale. A few more Fall and Winters, and he thinks he’ll have enough models to finish the foyer. Though, if he prefers to keep the palette leaning green, then he may need to collect more. You just never know what you’re going to get until you get in there.

Home at the dining room table, he’s always cutting and sorting. A pile of men, another of women. The underwear models carefully close cropped separated from their bound pages, liberated from their ephemeral relevance, and soon, pasted to life across the walls of his skinny townhouse.

One JC Penny edition might only yield 5 to 7 pages of suitable material. Sears is marginally better at 6 to 8 pages. Then you have to account for MPP (models per page). Headless bra models don’t count and neither do men’s torso to thigh vignettes. Full-body—posed is ideal, but sometimes he has to be okay with a clipped arm or missing foot. The face, on the other hand, is essential.

Catalog assembly and composition is a whole other parameter. Montgomery Ward is cleaner with better layouts but they’re harder to procure, and not as fashion forward. Not that style trends are particularly important. It’s the concept of under clothing that matters. The vulnerability, a therapeutic balm for his nervous inclinations.

These days, Bruce is an outgoing steward of responsible citizenry and community spirit. Always helpful and cheery, he has a way with people. Keen to listen, ever empathetic, he exudes a warm kindness everyone finds disarming. When anyone asks about the catalogs, he tells them sweetly, “For crafts,” which has, at least, some truth to it. He’d hate to lie to anyone.

On the way to Mister Hooey’s place, to help him pre-open all the canned fish for the week, he sees Tammy’s boy Leonard drinking colas with his pals in the bus shelter. Smoking too, flicking butts at the curb. They’re kicking up a stink, but without hesitation, Bruce enchants them with a friendly glare and earnest aplomb, “Having a good day fellas?”. And like they’re dropping weapons, they surrender, weakened by the self assured might of this friendly gentleman.

Bruce has been working on it a good while. So, it’s no surprise this is his superpower. A serendipitous incidental in the slinky scheme of things. Restorative and calming psycho-soothing backdoor unlocked by volume and saturation. He imagines the rooms in his home, fingers running the paper contours, spiralling into an expressive face, the eyebrows of a body and soul, rising, hissing, and ripping.

He mimics the imagined brow poses as he’s marching his big body down the walk by the memorial fountain. Left. Up. Right. Down. His forehead shifting gears. L, R, U, R. Then picking up speed and rounding the spitting gargoyle, R U L F, there’s a man gasping in his boxer briefs, splashing wet with wild eyes swivelling unhinged from their sockets. He swerves his torso at Bruce and knocks him flat. The cart capsizes into a puddle and the magazines spill out.

Underpants guy is on Bruce, his face contorted and lips snarled, “You gotta get me outta here. I’m not from here!”

Bruce is still looking around, distracted by the splayed spreads of glossy paper, sticky flipping on the cement. He holds up a finger, like a wizard and the wild man goes down a notch.

“Listen Listen,” Bruce is listening, “I’m another, not a brother,” the guy is dropping beats now. “Listen listen, you gotta get me out.” but he sort of howls the last part for effect. Maybe there’s a delay on it.

Bruce, now looking horrified, face paralyzed by the erratic live model flinging their knees into their elbows, can only watch, frozen with ancient anxiety. The guy’s dancing intimates imposing off-the-wall intimacy. There is no smoothing innocence. No jaunty pose. Just a rough carapace of nerves and tendons.

Bruce is breaking down, all his visioning charms scuffed into dust. But he knows he can’t leave without helping.

“Get me back, get me back!” the maniac goes off again, pleading with invisible forces and anyone in the way, like our main man over here. There’s a Bruce on the loose, he thinks, suspicious of the circumstances.

Compelled under pressure, Bruce offers his clothes. His acid wash jorts, Mandrake Polo Tee, even his sneaks and knee-highs. He hears the synth angels singing as he disrobes and leaves a swirl of polyester on deck as the burble of cascades splink in the water noise. L,U,F,R,R.

The near nude dude scurries away with the garments taking them into the bush by the river but Bruce just sits on the tarmac. With his micro-trunks riding high on his hips, he feels the pool mist spritz on his back. His nipple hairs flit. He’s picked up what looks like a Sears 75 Spring Summer “Flare Festival” edition, pages 145 and 146 on the reverse side, blending through in multiple exposures. Drenched transparent. Men’s leisure briefs and pajamas. He pastes it down on his dripping wide thighs and re-attunes his pastoral countenance. Picture them in their underwear. Picture them.

He will probably picture these ones in the nook by the kitchen with the other bearded beauties on the black and white wall. My little pom poms, he calls them, to himself, sometimes, while he’s cooking.

.---. ___, (_,/\ \ ((_,_\\, (`a a( ) (`e e (| ) \= ) ( \'=' / (.--’ ‘--.) .--’ ‘--. / (_)^(_) \ /\_. _ ._/ \ | / \ / \ | | /\ / \ | \\ / . \ // \\ |_._| / / \/\___/\/ \/ ___ \/ | \_/ | |__(_)__| \ / / / / \ \ \/ / / / \ \ ( ( ( / \ ) |\ \ / / \ \ | \ \ / / \ \ /_Y/_Y (...] [...)