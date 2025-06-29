SUM FLUX

Jon T
Jun 29

Every time I read this, it feels like I'm whipping my head back and forth—rubbernecking and decidedly feeling part of the scene and the fragmentation theme. Surreal and psycholgoical and such an orginal way at it. Love.

Zivah Avraham
Jun 29

Dissociation never looked so exciting and intriguing. Mine tasted of plastic if you licked it and I never got to see the stray pack of Mentos (that was a brilliant touch!). You portrayed how the world just carried on, but at a slant, never noticing your detachment, so brilliantly.

I hope you made it back down to Earth safely. And you kept off Hinge!

