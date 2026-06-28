This is one of the Five Winners of the Waffle House Contest in Volume 7 of SumFlux. Come find the menu here: carte du jour.

Gofry’s house was close enough to the freeway that he claimed to hear the ocean from his bedroom. Surely, the blond woman in swimwear thumbtacked to his door confirmed a beach within walking distance. He called her Eggy, his eggy blonde. He really loved that door. And when it was shut, he and his mother went happily out of each other’s lives.

Mornings in Gofry’s house were almost always the same. He sat at the breakfast bar on a tall chair of such firmness and inhuman shape that he shifted positions every half minute not to pinch a nerve.

“You can’t focus, boy.”

Standing with her back to him, his mother sprayed vegetable oil on only the bottom half of a waffle maker, the one she and Gofry’s father had been gifted for their wedding, a very long time ago. Onto the hot iron, she poured the batter. It cauterized against the mold, as she dropped semi-sweet chocolate morsels into the ooze.

“I use a whole wheat mix,” is what she always said.

It was forbidden to touch the batter. But once he’d sniffed it. It smelled of semen, and he wondered if his father had also been made of whole wheat. She shut the trap.

“I can hear you fidget, boy. That’s why you flunked out.”

Whenever his mother addressed him with the back of her head, he replaced her figure with Eggy. She smiled in her bikini. “Today’s the day, you eat the waffle.”

Moisture hissed, and a red light indicating a waffle in formation went out. His mother yanked open the trap. It’s not a kind way to treat a waffle, and it left the top half bonded to the iron’s upper jaw.

“God damnit, Gofry!”

“Take my fork, mom.”

“I don’t want your dirty mouth on my waffle.”

He lifted quietly out of the chair, shaking loose a tingle on his bottom-left buttcheek, and tip-toed around the breakfast counter to deliver a fork, before retreating to finalize the pinching of nerves.

“Don’t trouble yourself, Gofry. I’ve got a clean one, here.”

Though no household tool has yet been invented for the purpose of removing a waffle from an iron, Gofry’s fork is as close as it gets. He’d pocketed it from his job for the thinness of its steel and bent it halfway into a hook.

She performed the ritual with a clenched fist, jabbing and scratching at the top, shredding the Teflon. The waffle fell in nineteen pieces, remarkably aligned, and she hoisted it onto a plate by its greasy bottom.

She faced her son, bearing a waffle, crisp enough to pass for what waffles are designed for—to hold many magnitudes more butter and syrup than a pancake ever could. A waffle in this condition does an even better job, its cracks allowing buttery sweetness to penetrate deep into the interior. But people often miss that broken things can achieve a higher purpose.

“If you want waffles in this house, make them yourself.”

She pulled open the trash and tossed the perfectly ruined creation. The bin contained a calendar month of failed breakfasts being slowly digested by a benign blue-green mold.

“I can take out the trash on my way to work.”

“Don’t you know what a compactor does?” His mother shut the pull-out. “Your generation is so wasteful.”

She twisted the compactor knob. It was the one thing she took great care in repairing. The machine whined, pressing the waffles into a blue-green ferment of breakfast.

When she scowled at him, face-to-face, his eggy blonde vanished, replaced by his mother’s hair, pressed by the couch. When he stared too long into her expression, it peeled the front of his body. In these moments, he turned to the framed photo of her, taken by his father when she was only a few years older than Gofry was now. She wore Daisy Dukes on a Harley-Davidson, on an odyssey his parents had taken over a decade before he was born.

“I love you, Mom.”

“I wish you’d find a decent woman and get out of my hair.” She coughed ashily. “But you’ve got nothing of worth, and the first one you meet will eat you alive.”

“I’m going to work now, Mom.”

Gofry walked the “desire path,” a slippery zig-zag of trodden weeds through the eucalyptus grove, avoiding the suburban meander to reach the bus stop by the freeway. He thought only of not tripping on roots, and his waffle-soled shoe rubbed into pancakes. The shore break became traffic. He paid a humpback whale to swallow him up, and rode the bus to the embassy.

He contemplated whether the IHOP where he worked was really an embassy, or rather a consulate of pancakes. Did pancake capitals map onto national capitals one-to-one, or did different factors apply? A local lust for batter, so great that at high tide, the cars exceeded the speed limit to avoid being swallowed by a fast-moving ooze, slowed only as it cauterized against the asphalt. He felt this batter in hot pursuit, enough times to suspect that he was, at the very least, a diplomat.

Gofry’s work involved putting on a good face. A smile and soft tone of voice made the food more edible, and he was known at the embassy as someone who got good tips.

The sunset always came quickly on Gofry’s shift, and the restaurant filled with those people just a few years below him, but high as kites, on a plain far above him, one that he had shot too far off to have ever enjoyed, and now, among the red-glazed laughter, he relied on his smile muscles.

“Hi, what can I get you?”

“What’s your name?”

“My friend thinks you’re cute.”

“Dude, look at his name tag.”

“Gofry’s kind of corny.”

“What can I get you?”

“Waffles. Haha! Do you even do waffles at International House of Pancakes?”

“Dude, they’re on the menu.”

“Oh yeah, gimme 7.”

“I’m sorry. Our irons are out of order. Try Waffle House.”

That was Gofry’s de facto policy. No one got waffles, no matter how hard they begged.

“I gotta step out,” his assistant manager always said at 9 pm. “Could you cover 26?”

In this final hour, Gofry wished upon that great batter flood to sweep them all away.

Table 26 had her head down, sheer black sleeves under a black t-shirt. Gofry almost left her there, if the adage that sleeping customers must also be paying customers didn’t occur to him.

“Could we get some service?” said another voice blocked by the tall booth, across from the sleeper. She had a wide mouth and a copper sheen on her upper eyelids.

“Is your friend okay?”

“She doesn’t like her narcolepsy meds.”

“How about some coffee?”

“That won’t do, Gofry.” Her sharktooth earrings jiggled. “We’ll have the Waffle Combo, two of them.”

She really did want waffles. He could tell by the way she’d cut through everything else to get right down to it. But he had a policy.

“I’m sorry. The irons are out of order.”

“The irons are out of order.” She kind of smiled and batted one eye. “Why haven’t you been servicing your irons?”

“We’re a pancake house.”

“Then surely your underworked irons must be in great condition.”

No one had ever taken an interest in the irons. Was she undercover from corporate?

“They’re uh, complex machines, prone to breaking.”

“Or, are your irons overworked? Everyone knows, waffles are a superior product.”

Perhaps she was a spy from Waffle House, here to poach him. Was this a test?

“The short-stack with hash browns is a really good deal.”

“Oh, Gofry. That won’t do. That just won’t do. Could you at least recommend a place that does a decent waffle?”

He saw his mother yelling from the couch, on the verge of an aneurysm if he touched that machine. But instead of erasing her with Eggy, he had a real-life, wide-mouth woman demanding a waffle.

“I’ve got an iron. At my house.”

“Are you inviting me over?”

“I’m just—”

“I like my waffles at night. But if you’re saying I can’t have them any other way, then breakfast will do.”

He wrote his address with a blue crayon on a napkin. “This is my house. I don’t have a phone, and our doorbell doesn’t work. If you knock, I’ll try to get there before my mom does.”

“He lives with his mother. Splendid.”

“It’s not very nice, but we’re what we’ve got.”

She motioned to the sleeper. “I’ll be bringing my sister, so make enough batter.”

When Gofry got home, his mother’s door was sealed. He spent the next five hours tidying the kitchen and living room—vacuuming, wiping, clearing out junk.

He woke up to Eggy smiling at him, and he almost cried. Was this their last morning together?

Breakfast rolled around. No knocks. No movement from his mother. The working hour approached. The untouchable iron stared at him on the kitchen counter from where he dared to make a batter.

The working hour passed. His mother was always in the kitchen by now. He should check on her. But though her doorknob may not be locked, surely it was armed. The sisters might arrive at any minute to a house without waffles and a man who’d lost his right to serve pancakes. Unworthy!

He stirred his very first batter, listening for the door. The iron’s eye glowed red as he sprayed its jaws, top and bottom. He poured a waffle, sprinkling the ooze with chocolate chips. He shut the trap. The rising batter forced it open, flexing its midline. The red light went off, as steam hissed softly. He readied the fork hook to scrape off the tattered result. But as he lifted the top, a perfect waffle lay against the bottom. He placed it, struggle-free, onto the plate. Then he made another, and another, until the bag mix was done, and on the seventh waffle, a loud knocking came on the door.

He ran to his bedroom, ripped Eggy from her pose, and laid her over the mash of failed breakfasts in the bin, before his heart had time to hurt.

He opened the front door.

“I thought you were hiding from me.” The sheen on her eyelids was blue.

“I thought you weren’t coming.”

“This is when I eat breakfast.” She sniffed the air. “Something’s burning.”

“Oh!” He ran back to remove the seventh waffle.

“Is that one for me?” She leaned against the counter.

“Take a seat. Make yourself comfortable.”

She pulled out the chair. “What is this, Gofry?”

“It’s the only worthy cushion.”

“It isn’t what I expected.”

“Here’s your waffle.” He served it to her with a tub of Challenger butter and a bottle of Aunt Jemima’s. “I’ll try it first and tell you if it’s okay.”

He took a seat and waited a second. “These waffles are very soft.”

She kind of smiled and batted an eye. “Alright, then.”

The two of them sat, five waffles pressed beneath them, and two on their plates, one burnside down.

“It’s not so bad,” she said.

“You know, I’ve never eaten a waffle before. I’m kinda scared.”

She reached over and slathered his up in buttery syrup. “It’s easier than you think.”

She hooked a square with his bent fork and presented it close enough to his lips to anticipate sweetness. Eggy cried out from within the compactor, her crinkled form distended by the hyperactive bacteria raised on waffles passed.

“Where’s your mother, anyway?”

“Sleeping.” He took a bite. He tasted himself, as his young mother smiled from the photograph. “And your sister?”

“Same.”

He turned to the woman with benign blue-green lids. Her shark tooth earrings jiggled as she devoured the only worthy waffle in the room.