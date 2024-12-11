Parking lots are liminal spaces—neither destinations nor origins, but temporary thresholds where movement pauses. They embody banality and emptiness, yet their inherent flux—between full and empty, static and dynamic—holds the quiet potential for stories. They are territories of absence, spaces defined as much by what isn’t there as by what is.

For this first prompt, I’ve invited 15 writers to engage with the idea of parking lots. Their interpretations will unfold in three waves, with the first arriving on December 22. New pieces will be published weekly.

This is also an open call. While featured writers will appear on this "stack," anyone inspired by the prompt is welcome to contribute. Share links in the comments or send submissions via private message.

Let’s see what stories and ideas emerge from this vacant, universal backdrop.

