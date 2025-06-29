This story appears in SUM FLUX, V.4: “Fragmentation,” a curated collection of boundary-pushing original fiction. Read the full lineup here.

Art by Wildflower

Layla smokes cigarettes by the ocean. She dusts her black ash in the sand and she watches the white clouds in the sky.

The water is nearly gold from the reaching sun. She watches this and then she closes her eyes.

Something dark appears. A tree, black and leafless. Hovering.

What she sees is not real anymore. She focuses on the burn of the tobacco at her throat.

Layla used to hide her cigarettes in the gem-studded jewelry box on her pink vanity. She’d steal them from Daddy, one at a time, while he slept.

“Don’t steal my sticks or you’re out-a here.”

She’d tiptoe into his room after ballet class, slide one right out of the red and white pack on his dresser. He’d snore, lifeless atop the comforter, the day’s jeans still on and buckled.

Back in her room, she’d tuck them away. Wrap them tightly together, secured by a pink silk ribbon. She was saving them. For the day she would be out of there.

One of the last days she lived with Daddy, he’d stumbled into the kitchen, hungover and impatient in the morning. A cigarette tucked behind his ear.

“Layla-baby, get Daddy another box ‘a the good cereal from the garage.”

He waited for her with his elbows on the counter.

Layla dragged her feet in old pink slippers, her pajama shorts too small. The garage was open to the neighborhood. She closed the door to the house behind her.

Daddy’s friend, Earl, was staring at her from across the street.

“Mornin, Layla. I like them shorts.”

She ignored him. Used a stepping stool to reach the good cereal on the top shelf.

“You need some help?”

Earl was standing just outside her garage now.

She didn’t respond.

The cereal box dropped to the floor. She climbed off the stool and bent over to grab it. It was then that Layla only saw the golden embers inside her black mind.

Two warm surfaces found her hips. She didn’t feel them as she watched the embers behind her eyes mold into triangle pieces. They lit up. They were a show.

A cold surface hit Layla’s back as she watched the pieces, while she didn’t listen to the sounds. She looked only for the make-believe. The glisten. The magic. The gem-studded gifts.

She didn’t pay attention to the pressure pushing. Only followed the pieces as they found each other and linked together like beads on a bracelet.

She focused on their bright light. She watched their clean edges shine.

When she came to, Earl was hovering, a tall tree, black and leafless. His limbs, thin branches.

He pulled up his basketball shorts and left Layla on the cold concrete floor in the garage. A hot breeze flew in from the neighborhood.

The cereal box was lifeless beside her. She grabbed it, adjusted her shorts, and dragged herself back into the house.

An ache pulsated below her belly. A bit of blood on her inner thigh. Something different from last week’s, she thought.

Inside the kitchen, Daddy was grumbling about the time it took while he sucked on his cigarette.

His eyes were black and his face was white. She’d left him hungry. He yelled at her about urgency and attention.

She threw back. “Do you ever just fuck off!”

Daddy’s face went red and his voice got louder. But Layla, she didn’t listen to the sounds. She only focused on the golden embers that were finding their place.

She didn’t feel the current, not the water rising. Because all of the gold pieces were floating, meandering around in her mind. Until they were still and shining. All fit, tightly, together.

Layla exhales as she watches the ocean. She sees how the waves pull back, yet ultimately, they surrender.

Art by Wildflower

