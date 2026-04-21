You are inside SumFlux V.6—Math. The other four are here.

Where Newton wasted talent searching for the philosopher’s stone in stupid clay, Cantor and Gödel understood that transcendence lay in pure mathematics, which is to say in logic alone free to grow and dance away from the starvations of the physical nailed to them by the crude hammer of physics, which is to say in the experience of madness within the human mind. To be a mathematician is to search out the point where common sense steps confidently into the yawning undeniable senseless. To be a mathematician is to chase through number and through graph and through dimension and through shape the moment where the universe blinks out.

Leor Silberblatt has just seen this blinking. He has seen the universe shrink to a single point.

He sits at his little desk in grad student accommodations, the window open, letting in the heavy inanity of the physical world to drum its molecules against the sodden earth housing the wet-work mathematics machine called Leor Silberblatt. Open but unnoticed. All Leor is now is the interplay of logic, and the hailstorm of smell and feel and photons in the eyes adds only a background hum to the explosion of oneness, the totality of ego-death when the ontology bubble has been reached and the reacher has shoved their face through it.

“It was an hour this time.”

“The places I went. Rosen I saw such beautiful things. Amazing!”

“No. Not amazing.”

The light out the window had faded to an ugly purple sage threatening a rare Los Angeles downpour. Rosen sat on the sill looking down at Leor, expression on his face unmistakable, despite the fact Leor has not yet fully ceased being an infinite nothing and fully finished becoming a human again.

“Did you try to wake me?”

“No. I was worried what could happen. We can’t keep doing this. We’re mathematicians, not…I don’t know, LSD-heads.”

The chewed-lip anxiety puppet-dancing his collaborator’s face sped the rate of Leor’s self-deposition. It made Leor angry and that made Leor no longer an infinite thing but just himself.

“Mathematicians! What could be more mathematical than…“ Leor leapt off the bed Rosen must have laid him on; determined, snappy in the way his mother was, totally sane. He stabbed a finger at the whiteboard on his wall and winced when it hit harder than he’d meant to. “Ow! Fuck! What could be more mathematical than this.”

He tapped the equation—three lines written in the elegant longhand he’d spent all of one August learning instead of doing his summer reading. The equation that had come from him after six nights of mania and one moment of perfect inspiration. The truth of it too large to be grasped by the sane mind. Rosen averted his eyes. The coward.

“And it works. We are actually getting results on the Honami conjecture. This does not happen. This is fairy tale shit. Two unknown grad students are making a dent—a real dent—into a project that’s made our academic ancestors antsy since the sixties.” Without taking his finger from the equation he turned his gaze on Rosen, this cowardly but consistent twenty-three year old twig without whom he would be floundering in the realm of loose concepts without the chassis to house the workings of his outsized mathematical engine.

“You said it yourself: you don’t want to end up some community college professor spending your nights at family friendly breweries with your golden-doodle. You want your name in papers. You want to at least be nominated for a Fields Medal. This is it.”

“Is it? An equation that makes you trip your balls or whatever whenever you look at it isn’t math. It’s some freak psychology that only affects mathematicians. It’s a toy. It’s how we end up laughed out of school.”

Rosen would only look at him obliquely so long as Leor stood near the equation, but Leor could read his fear and disgust from the ever-increasing rate of Rosen’s postural concavity. If left unchecked, would the anxiety coursing through the nebbish ass curl him totally? Would it end when his head touched his hips and release him from his stupid cortisoloid nightmare or would he continue spiraling in upon himself towards an anxious infinity.

The piece of Leor that had just rode an equation to conceptual paradise wanted to yell at Rosen, to demand he either take it seriously or get out. This was no toy but a vehicle to Truth with a capital T; what he’d been chasing his whole academic life. His whole life, in fact, since he was a little Yeshiva bocher trying and failing to see what all the old men were getting out of Talmud. It’s what he had assumed all mathematicians wanted, the whole point of the endeavor, until he met Rosen and discovered, with the same dismay as reaching a dead end on a proof you felt in your bones should be right, that the guy didn’t seek the building blocks of logic to release him from the tyranny of mundanity, but instead to escape the tyranny of chaos. Rosen stayed up at night, pounding his head against walls, trying to knit a security blanket out of universal axioms.

Leor knew he needed him though. He knew that expansive and intuitive and inspired as he might be he needed someone with the soul of an accountant to do the grunt work. He decided instead to throw his project partner and ostensible friend a bone.

“Were you able to prove my theorem about the special case of solutions?”

The function defining Rosen’s spinal curve multiplies by -1 and he slowly uncurls. This was more his speed. The actual plus and minus labor of math.

“I think I’m close. Think I’ve found a candidate coordinate anyway for us to show that it does work.” Rosen pointed to his laptop on Leor’s desk. “I came in to tell you, and saw you staring bullets into your desk and shaking.”

“Bad?”

“Really bad.” Rosen puffed out his cheeks and shook his head hard, big and silly in a way that would come off comical to people who didn’t know that the guy was incapable of humor. “Did you…did you get anything new when you were, you know…?” He pretends to trip as well as a guy who’d only eaten an edible once could.

“I think so.”

Leor shoved Rosen’s laptop over in a way that would seem rude if you didn’t know the guy was incapable of rudeness because rudeness requires intention.

“It’s got to be more than just the one point though!”

They’d moved to Rosen’s room down the hall, so that Rosen could get away from the exponentially impressing weight of those three lines of longhand on Leor’s whiteboard. Even in his room with the posters of Einstein and the pictures of his family and the Leibniz bobblehead paperweight that still made him laugh sometimes, Rosen could still feel the equation call to him, feel it in his lungs.

He’d never looked at it for more than a second. Leor had dragged him into his room, more excited than he’d ever been in the short but heavy year he and Rosen had been friends. He shoved him in front of the board, yelling something about how he’d found it, their way forward. At first Rosen had not understood what he saw—Leor played fast and loose with his variables—but then the meaning clicked and then it kept clicking and then he felt it and it felt like fear. A great yawning chasm of madness below the safely laid tile of his orderly mind, the gravity of its mad simplicity yanking at his ankles. He slammed his eyes tight to it and hummed summer camp songs until his feet felt heavy and his brain felt small. He almost drowned when he was five and his grandma looked away from him on the beach. He’s avoided the ocean ever since.

At least away from the equation, Rosen could stand to be around Leor. He was more himself, which was to say snappier and shittier, but that was better than tripped out and mystical.

The displeasure of being around Leor was what it was, but Rosen knew he had to put up with it; the grandiosity and occasional bouts of outright cruelty bearable because the jerk possessed a nuclear reactor of a mathematic imagination that Rosen didn’t. It’s what made them a good partnership and even Leor, in his shitty moments, knew it. It wasn’t friendship, but it was something.

Rosen was aware that putting all his efforts behind another man’s creativity wasn’t glamorous, he knew that it might mean his name would always come after the ampersand, but he’d rather have ‘& Rosen’ appear in textbooks and awards papers then nowhere at all, even if it was after ‘Silberblatt’. Rosen wasn’t principally a statistician, but it was easy to see that partnering with this utterly obnoxious ass would significantly up his otherwise near zero chances of making a name for himself.

“I mean, it doesn’t make sense!” Leor practically yelled. He’d always been a little snappy, a little erratic, but every time he came back from his little mental excursion he came back shakier, stranger, like something had touched him there and was trying to pull him back.

“Can you stop yelling?” Rosen’s next door neighbor was a South African first year Ph.D. candidate who gave him the creeps and who he didn’t trust to not filch their work. “Leor, please, don’t—“ but his partner was no longer looking at him, focused instead on the graph on Rosen’s monitor and the one point on the edge they’d colored a loud yellow. The graph made Rosen’s skin crawl—a member of the infinite set of fractals described by Gaston Julia—chosen at semirandom; a nodular swirling cancer of infinite generation. Rosen had never liked fractals, not visually, and not conceptually. They were objects that behaved like processes. A number or a set you could get your hands around, a function you could follow like a rollercoaster, except the controls were in your hand and you could take them as slow as you wanted. A fractal though, you try to grasp it and you just fall in and in and in and in.

If he wanted the wood paneled office at Princeton or Harvard or Oxford, he couldn’t stop now. Not even after Leor had written that awful equation. Not even after Rosen felt it pressing on his mind, calling to him, nearly force his hand to write it so long as he wasn’t paying attention… If they could crack Honami, just the two of them, they’d never need to apply for a grant so long as they lived.

[Excerpt from Quanta Magazine, March 2020]

As a young man, Honami Ito had spent his days trying to crack Russian and American naval code and his nights haunted. Marines would visit his dreams, eels swimming out of their mouths, sloughing fingers pointing recriminations at him for not saving them. Zero fighters splattered by the waves, hitting water as hard as concrete would skip like stones to find him in his barracks. American GI’s in several parts would crawl from the bloody surf of his mind to scream a wordless castigation for how Ito—when he’d been successful—had caused their deaths. He collapsed into himself, into the place where all mathematics terminates, madness.

For a decade after disarmament, Ito split his time working as a radio technician and gibbering, but when he finally sobered up he delivered to the world a shockingly generative ten year career—proving the exception to the rule that one’s best years as a mathematician were between twenty and forty. When he passed from the leukemia so common to the Japanese disarmed, he left behind an unclaimed Field’s Medal, the conjecture that bears his name, and $200,000 to serve as a prize for whoever could claim it. Since his death in 1965 the conjecture had remained unanswered and the money, responsibly managed, had grown to be around five million.

One of Ito’s greatest gifts was his ability as a translator, not one between languages, as he spoke only Japanese, but one between modes, between madness and sense. As biographer Joanne Takahashi put it:

“The beautiful worlds Ito San saw during those nightmare nights—filled with ghosts and gods—were ones better described through the religious lenses of his upbringing in the country, yet he understood them to be mathematical, or rather, as he famously said in a letter to Sergei Perlman of Hebrew University of Jerusalem[1], mathematics was the only lens through which to view the truths held in religion. Brilliant though he was, Ito knew he alone could not describe these ‘lands’ with the tools he had, dying from leukemia in the early Sixties. What he did have was the ability to set the sights on ‘bliss and infinity’ (Shifuku to Mugen) so that others could find their way there.”

While feverish from guilt, horror, and low rations, Honami Ito would lose himself in fractal landscapes he only later realized were vivid representations of Julia sets. Chased by headless GI’s and boys he’d known from the country falling to pieces as they came for him, he would run until he found safety in the higher, purer land. Those flights of fancy inspired his highest mathematics and gave the academic world the famous conjecture:

There is a simple function through which any point within any Julia set can be transformed from a complex shape of fractional dimension into a manifold of higher complete dimensionality.

For sixty years no one had made a real dent, until Rosen pitched it to Leor and now this.

“I can’t be the only one pushing the boundary here, Rosen. Like you said, every time I go…wherever that equation takes me I come back a little…I don’t know, F’d up and as much as I want to keep going I know I’ll be able to do more if I’m not totally fried. We need someone else looking at this thing.”

“Well…it’s not going to be. I’m sorry but it’s just not!”

“Then we have to bring someone else in.”

Christos Papastefano has become infinite. Leor had sat him down and showed him the equation and then: The towering cathedral spires souring above race towards a vanishing point to never be reached, an orthodox cross as real, and as physical as the number one, graspable for the weight of all the infinity. Man, the present, the now is simply the function, a thing that performs an equation on the input of existence. God, the infant, the infinite, ever growing asymptotic whole, the alpha and omega, the integral of that function, the unplumbed area described by the chaotic sense a man’s life plots, an equation making sense of every step, every stumble, every illogical fuckup and when you take the derivative of the sum of every human life, the derivative of the function of the whole of God: Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!

“Jesus, Lord Jesus!” Christos yells.

Leor and Rosen share a grimace, the first thing they’ve agreed upon with no hint of the self-conscious since Leor first scrawled the equation. Rosen, a Humanist and Leor a lapsed Hassid who still reaches for non-existent payis when thinking, but both Jewish enough to keep the High Holy Days and to wish their classmate would stop muttering a very Christian God alternately in his Chicago Inflected English and his Chicago Inflected Greek.

“Chris. Chris!”

“Stop shaking him, Leor! You don’t know what that’ll—“

“Jesus!” Christos splutters, this time exclamation not evocation. “Jesus! Fucking God Damn!”

Now Rosen is mollified but the Heradim still living in Leor winces at the blasphemy.

“Give me the marker,” Christos demands as he leaps from the bed and rushes to the whiteboard.

“I ran it again after Christo’s point and…hey!” Rosen snaps, trying to get the attention of either Leor or Christos who, god damn it, is fully contributing now and going to fully demand credit—does that mean it’s Silberblatt & Rosen & Papastefano or Silberblatt & Papastefano & Rosen?

“Leor!”

The three of them had reserved a little breakout room to take the project out of their respective bedrooms. The halogenic stygian flickering of the bulbs makes Rosen’s seborrheic dermatitis itch and he knows he’s got big flakes on his scalp ready to scale off and ruin what’s already been a shit week. He approaches the small table where the two guys are sat and glances at Christos’s laptop and jumps back so quick his baby horse legs wrap around themselves and he hits the wall.

The Equation.

It’s written in mathematical notion on top and it’s in the Matlab window underneath, periodic and pulsing and already permeating the grey matter. He saw it! It’s in his eyes! He feels it pull at him, rip at the confines of his mind, try to take him under. He collapses to a heap in a flurry of self made snow and the stocastisty of his dandruff begins to resemble a Foyer transform and—“no!”

He slaps himself once, hard and both Leor and Christos snap around to stare at him, confused but also maybe saddened and dismissive. Then Christos starts speaking as though he’d been mid thought.

“It’s like code that…I’m going to speak loosely here or…I don’t know, metaphorically so just cut me some slack, Leo —“

“Why are you being defensive, Chris? I haven’t said shit.”

“Not yet, but you tend to say a lot of shit.”

“Just, fucking out with it.”

“It’s like…code that interfaces directly with the way the human computer works, like at the innate graphing level so we can’t help but go places, just so long as we’re capable of understanding it.”

Leor looks like he wants call this out for bullshit but shrugs instead, so Christos continues.

“Which is why I think we need to get a computer scientist in here. If it’s code, we need someone who knows how to compile, and maybe even help translate.”

“No!” Rosen is now the snappy one, watching the project that would have made him slipping through his hands. “No scientists.”

Leor won’t even look at him. He’ll hardly even look at Christos. His eyes can only skip and slide along the tangent of the Matlab window, longing for the equation but resisting. He nods though. “He’s right. No scientists.”

“Then at least someone with a strong computational background. What about—“

“No. Not Grace.”

“Can you think of anyone better than Grace, Leo?”

“We don’t need more people in this project,” Rosen says, but no one listens to him.

“Fine,” Leor says. “But you have to watch her, if I go under and she’s around me. I don’t want to wake up with her sniffing my hair or whatever.”

The small conference room is packed now: He and Christos are standing over Grace’s shoulder as her hands fly across keys like the flautist she would be in another life, had her mother prevailed over the wishes of her father and sent her to Berkeley for undergrad instead of Yale. Lei is bent almost at a right angle to get her head low enough to peak past Christos, and Grady squints over everyone’s heads, alternately taking notes and looking down Lei’s shirt.

Rosen is peeking in from the doorway, nearly around it like Rugrats. Leor can’t look at the coward without his fists clenching and he doesn’t have the brain space for that anger right now.

“So that stands to reason that, since we’re all slightly different machines, trained on different data sets as it were, we’re each experiencing the code”—which is what she’s taken to calling the equation—“slightly different, maybe missing some things?”

Grace says it like it’s a question but it’s not a question and it’s one of the things about her that pisses Leor off. She makes up for it by what he’s coming to now realize is astounding genius. She picked up on the point and the power of the equation after her first five minute exploration of ‘the music’. When the sight of the equation took her, she did not go somewhere visual like Leor and Christos, but she experienced the whole thing as an infinitely complex symphony. A neuroscientist would find the different qualia of the equation’s effect on those able to parse it fascinating, but Leor couldn’t care. They’re close. So close now to real answers and that’s all he cares about. Credit doesn’t matter anymore, the Fields Medal doesn’t matter, the wood paneled Harvard office or whatever it is Rosen’s so horny for, nada. They’ve almost cracked the special case needed to prove Honami and that means soon they’ll be able to go on, go deeper.

“Which means,” Grace says, “that if we want to get this full picture of the Shifuku to Mugen”—she says with a perfect NPR accent—“there’s likely a critical number where enough people have engaged with the equation to zero out the noise.”

“So we get to take more people in with us!” Lei went to Burning Man last year and she’s the most excited about the trippyness of it all.

“No!” Rosen, obviously. The nebbish little bitch. “No! That’s enough! It’s not…It’s not math! This is a cult! Look at you all. Leor, you haven’t slept in a week. Christos looks like he’s lost ten pounds.”

“I don’t hate it,” Lei says, winking at the big Greek, and Leor is only a little confused to note that Grady doesn’t seem envious but kind of into it.

“It’s making you all sick!”

“Can I have the room, please.”

Everyone nods and leaves Leor alone with Rosen.

There’s a peculiar thing about the fearful that once they’ve crossed well over the line of anxiety they get a momentary burst of balls.

“This was our project, Leor!” Rosen is yelling now, and where the Leor of before would have been furious back, he now only feels sorry for the guy. Sorry and curious, watching how the emotions in him swirl off to infinities of full lack of meaning. “Our project, and you’ve turned it into your creepy cult.”

“It’s not a cult, Rosen. It’s a movement. This is Copenhagen for the quantum physicist. We’re close to doing something mathematicians have only dreamed of doing. Not just Honami. Full and complete unification. We just need more eyes. More minds.”

“Then what!?”

“Then it arrives in our world.”

“What!? It—“

“We don’t have room for you Rosen. Not anymore.”

The auditorium is packed and everyone from professors to freshmen whisper in groups about how they’re shocked a grad student was able to get so many people there in a week. “How did he even get the dean to send the email?” There’s a slide up on the projector that reads ‘Advances In Special Cases Of The Honami Conjecture’.

Slowly the lights begin to dim. Slowly a soft, brittle sort of music begins to play. Somewhere outside an anxious, nervous man is yelling something that sounds like a warning and is swallowed by the closing of the auditorium doors. From the wings walks a skeletal man in a robe that looks to be cobbled together from a hoody and some bedsheets. The crowd begins to laugh and so does the man, but his laugh carries something in it: a deep knowing. Out behind him walks the dean of the entire Mathematics department. She’s dressed normally, in one of her frumpy business suits, but there’s something about her eyes. Something sunken and skeletal, and a little wild, like she’s seen something. Like she’s eager. The look causes more than one of her colleges to lean back in their seats, to fight the urge to run from her.

“There’s something I need to show you,” the skeletal man says, and then he clicks a button and the slide changes.

Alex Shifman (new to the Flux) arrived via Jon T's Weather Reports and hit us like a spinning elbow to the jaw. Read Shifu David Rosner. Read Vibes Detective Agency. Read everything else he writes.

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[1] One of Ito’s greatest friends in the realm of mathematics, though the two never met.

Though Perlman was Russian by birth and a survivor of the death camps, Ito’s history as a Japanese Nationalist never seemed to get between the two.

Image by Sandolore Sykes