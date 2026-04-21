SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Wendy Russell's avatar
Wendy Russell
Apr 21

Loved the way maths becomes something you experience here-- an equation as a drug, as a portal, it rewires you the second you look at it. The kind of idea that makes you lean in… and also back away slowly (for me, very much the latter!).

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Will Boucher's avatar
Will Boucher
Apr 21

ayyy we're asymptotic bros!!! loved this, the jumping around is super effective, could see this as a seed for a novel

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