SUM FLUX Fiction Repository
A Living Archive. An open call.
This is a self-selected masterlist of fiction—no jury, no gatekeeping, just writers choosing their own best work. Each piece here was submitted by its author as a reflection of their highest level of craft, their most beloved work, or both.
The list is still open for submissions and will remain so. If you’d like to be included, drop a link to your two best pieces (message, comment, whatever) along with a one-sentence description of yourself.
This is an evolving archive—a place to discover and be discovered.
A’s:
Uneasy with niches, Zivah is inspired by personal experience of grief, loss and generational trauma, as well as the world around her, man-made, natural and mythical.
B’s:
Will Boucher is a musician-turned-social worker-turned-writer still trying to figure out semicolons.
C’s:
‘humanity’s self-destructive idiocy, and its imminent payback’
D’s:
My work is an eclectic best of British, spanning across speculative fiction and horror.
E’s:
F’s:
G’s:
H’s:
I’s:
J’s:
K’s:
L’s:
A lawless land of fiction, all shapes and sizes. Often horror, always vivid.
M’s:
N’s:
𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚎 | 𝚊 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚍 𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚏
O’s:
His stories will hurt you.
P’s:
Psychedelic stories for adventurous readers. Proceed with caution.
Q’s:
R’s:
S’s:
Dark fantasy with no magic, based on the collapse of the last classical civilizations.
S.L. Stallings “Sharon Stories”
S.L. Stallings' work pulls readers into the eerie spaces between reality and the unknown, where the mind's deepest fears and unspoken truths take shape.
I write contemporary and oftentimes humorous literary fiction with big characters, strong voice, and a penchant for nostalgia and coming-of-age delight.
Sandolore Sykes writes unsettling, psychological fiction that explores identity, transformation, and the porous boundaries between self and other.
T’s:
Jon T writes unsettling, psychological fiction that explores identity, transformation, and the porous boundaries between self and other.
Scary stories for adults.
U’s:
V’s:
W’s:
I rediscovered my writing voice in 2018 and released my debut novel in FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES in 2021 and the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF in 2024.
James Worth “Just Wonderin’”
X’s
Y’s
Z’s
