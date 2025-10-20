SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX V.5 BRUCE

10 branches in the Bruce Tree
Sandolore Sykes
SUM FLUX
Oct 20, 2025

STARTING OCTOBER 20, A BRUCE A DAY

Who is Bruce?
What does he see when he looks in the mirror?
What does he find beautiful that others don’t?
How does he feel about his eyebrows?

This project began with a series of questions and a single conversation—a group of writers meeting to imagine a man named Bruce. From that shared moment, each slipped into the skin of their own Bruce.

A polyphonic character study: the many Bruces were born from the same beginning but get to go their own way.

A new Bruce will be published every day until the end. Subscribe to meet them all.

Bob’s brings us a shot to the eye,
Caitriana’s builds Bruce from dust.
Annie’s is not harassing you at the bar.
Honeygloom’s gets him all dappered up.
Will’s strips down to his skivvies.
Jon T pins him to the wall.
Sandolore catches him on the other side of the mirror.
James gets him a breakfast sandwich.
Sean burns the breakfast café down.
and Jay types him into code, one keystroke at a time.

The Bruces:

  1. Annie Hendrix
    Bruce’s New Gina

  2. Bob Graham
    Randy Killed Bruce

  3. James Worth
    Bruce Encounters Change

  4. Sean Thomas McDonnell
    All-Star-Bruce

  5. Honeygloom
    The Green Bruce

  6. Sandolore Sykes
    Dear Bruce

  7. Jay Oatway
    The Bruce We Need

  8. Will Boucher
    Bruce in Toledo

  9. Jon T
    A Model Bruce

  10. Caitriana NicNeacail
    (Bruce pending)

The Open Call: TAMMY

Who’s Tammy?

We don’t know much. We only know she loves Bruce.

That’s all the guidance you get.

Send your TAMMY pieces directly to

Sandolore Sykes
.
Submissions are open to all and due by November 2.

Music by

Jon T
. Main visual by Jon T. Video by Sandolore.

