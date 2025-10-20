SUM FLUX V.5 BRUCE

STARTING OCTOBER 20, A BRUCE A DAY

Who is Bruce?

What does he see when he looks in the mirror?

What does he find beautiful that others don’t?

How does he feel about his eyebrows?

This project began with a series of questions and a single conversation—a group of writers meeting to imagine a man named Bruce. From that shared moment, each slipped into the skin of their own Bruce.

A polyphonic character study: the many Bruces were born from the same beginning but get to go their own way.

Bob’s brings us a shot to the eye,

Caitriana’s builds Bruce from dust.

Annie’s is not harassing you at the bar.

Honeygloom’s gets him all dappered up.

Will’s strips down to his skivvies.

Jon T pins him to the wall.

Sandolore catches him on the other side of the mirror.

James gets him a breakfast sandwich.

Sean burns the breakfast café down.

and Jay types him into code, one keystroke at a time.

The Bruces:

The Open Call: TAMMY

Who’s Tammy? We don’t know much. We only know she loves Bruce. That’s all the guidance you get. Send your TAMMY pieces directly to Sandolore Sykes .

Submissions are open to all and due by November 2 .

Music by

. Main visual by Jon T. Video by Sandolore.