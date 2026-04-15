THE PIECES BEGIN ARRIVING APRIL 19, 2026

This is not the calculus class you tapped your pen through. This is Mathematics at its edge, where the most deranged philosophical questions go to be taken seriously — where infinity is a destination, where the nature of reality is a proof, where asking what it means to know something can unseat a mind entirely.

The gun, once fired, does not unfire. Time has a direction and it is not yours to choose. These five pieces of fiction in Volume 6 are built from this.

Equations, theorems, and functions exist because ordinary language doesn’t have the tools. Some things require a different notation to be said at all.

These 5 authors share irreversibility. The waveform, once observed, collapses. You cannot unknow what you know. “You cannot un-occupy the set of all places you have failed to be.”

Here is what mathematics knows that the naked eye does not: the improbable is not the impossible. Math can hold, with perfect formal precision, what reality cannot bring itself to imagine. The universe is wilder and weirder than we usually observe.

The space between two people divides and divides. Halve it. Halve it again. There is always more distance inside the distance. Zero approaches and does not arrive. And yet the limit exists. The infinite lives inside the measurable.

The waveform collapses. The gun fires. The sequence converges on L.

THE MATHS:

(links will appear as they publish—starting April 19)

« 0 Proof » — Will Boucher

He is still calculating the probability of repair. Note: the denominator is astronomical.

« The Maclaurin Series » — Caitriana NicNeacail

A name expanding across centuries, a series approaching its limit where mathematics and human language run out of road together.

« Shifuku to Mugen » — Alex Shifman

Some mathematics cannot be unseen. Some doors, once opened, do not close.

« Time and Chance » — American Woman 1984

If only he had looked sooner, she would still be everywhere at once.

« Eule's Identity » — Seth O' the Pod :

A woman, a cosmos, a parrot, and the slow patient work of trying to define yourself.

« The Root-kit of Truth » — Stephen Prime

Heat death is coming. The system will crash. But Stephen Prime is already inside the flaw, running his own lines of code in the dark. This final piece in the volume is the synthesis of the others. Read him last. Then go back to the beginning.

Open Call for Volume 6: MATH The brief is as wide as you need it to be. Go philosophical, go formal, go strange — or go small and human and specific. Give us a spaceship fueled by formulae or a swim team captain suffocating in algebra. Give us someone choking on the numerals in their breakfast cereal. Give us the theorem that breaks the mathematician. Give us math as the only language left when all the other languages have failed. Deadline: May 3. Send to link (or message) to Sandolore Sykes

Images by Sandolore Sykes