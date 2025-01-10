I’d like to share some of my favorite visual pieces from this volume, both with and without their accompanying graphic elements. Some of these works resonate more strongly with their titles, while others stand on their own.

I think without the names, you can see the progression of the 'flyer' from editions 1 to 3, as they evolve into wilder and less structured drawings. Here they are with the writers’ names:

Here are some of my top dogs:

I find it intriguing to see how the textures evolved across the three parts of Brock Eldon’s The Hole trilogy. With these pieces, I focused on layered textures, interpreting the work less literally and more through its mood—its darkness, the ashes in the text, the broken fragments, deeply textured voids, and a sense of hopeless density.

This piece, created for Alex Dobrenko’s When You're Done with that Condom, Just Throw it Anywhere, is, for me, a much more literal interpretation of the text. Like young Alex in the story, the discarded condoms become colorful worms and deflated balloons. This approach marks a significant departure for me in terms of color, especially within the zine, whose palette—aiming for an old punk zine feel—was primarily black and white. Despite the use of a much brighter color palette, the piece still holds true to my signature textured style. Here it is with the titles, which I think make it even stronger.

This visual for SM Garratt’s The Day the Cars Died is one of my favorites. It’s an image I never would have created within my usual artistic realm, brought to life by SM’s suggestion to make the flamingo pink. Without the text, this piece loses much of its impact, so the text remains an essential element. What I enjoyed most in creating it was the challenge of capturing the tone of the manuscript, rather than simply illustrating a central image from the story.

Another image that I feel works better with the text is Oscar Ruto Chemelil’s Don’t Recall Chu-His Costing This Much. I love how this drawing balances a messy, chaotic feel with an unexpected crispness. I especially enjoyed playing with the contrast of the ashtray as a kind of nest, reflecting the dark comfort the narrator finds in his parking lot.

For some reason, Cassidy Rose’s two pieces were the easiest for me to illustrate. While I have a personal connection to every writer I’ve handpicked, something about Cassidy’s writing resonates with me visually, making the process of creating her illustrations feel especially fluid. As a reader, I often have a very visual experience with writing, though it varies depending on the writer’s style. Cassidy’s work really makes me see things vividly, and that clarity translated into an effortless flow when creating her visuals.

The visual I created for Rose Hackman’s Original I feels the most reflective of my own style. This flyer has a few visual permutations that you’ll likely see again, as it marks a new departure for me and the beginning of a new series of images. In the final SUM FLUX post (featuring my own work), you’ll notice that I’ve used a version of this image to accompany my piece. The speed of this image—the clean, straight lines blurred—the tunneling road reduced to just the shapes of trees, felt like an attempt to express the strong emotions I experienced while reading Rose’s moving piece.

Creating 28 pieces (not even counting the false starts and abandoned versions!) for this volume of the zine was an incredibly challenging task, but one that left me with a profound sense of satisfaction.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on the work. Which piece stood out as your favorite? Do you feel these visuals add something meaningful to SUM FLUX as a whole? How did you feel about the visuals that departed from the general aesthetic?

Looking ahead, I’m excited to feature new artists in future volumes and to continue enhancing the Substack experience.

Share

Here are the rest of the visuals! (You’ll probably need to head over to the app to view the full gallery.)

If you’re curious about my process or the thoughts behind these pieces, feel free to reach out—either in the comments or through a private message.

Volume 1:

Volume 2:

Volume 3:

Share