SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Jon T's avatar
Jon T
Apr 21Edited

I just want to pile up all these beautiful words like leaves, cover myself in birch sap and roll around in them. Beautiful visions. You always send me somewhere. ❤️

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Nick Buchheit's avatar
Nick Buchheit
Apr 20

Your last paragraph was divine. Great work!

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