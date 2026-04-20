You are inside SumFlux V.6—Math. The other four are here.

\(f(0) + \frac{f'(0)}{1!}x + \frac{f''(0)}{2!}x^2 + \cdots = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{f^{(n)}(0)}{n!}x^n\)

your fat white tiny maggot limbs are squirming, blood-thick blood-warm blood-red blanket scratching, life-green birch leaves burnished golden shading us, burning bush, there’s mama picking daisies with your brother, your cub-grub fingers grip my bone and skin, grey-fading failing flesh, not long to go, he makes me down to lie, be good my son, my Cailean beag, cuilean, pup, sit not in scorner’s chair, walk not those puppy legs astray when they grow long and strong, walk in the light, seek better than gold, yea, much fine gold, seek sweeter than honey, honey from the comb

n=0

Old dead white guy.

Old dead straight white guy.

Probably owned slaves.

Probably a homophobe.

Probably a transphobe.

Guys, he lived in like the seventeen hundreds. Isn’t all that just a teensy bit anachronistic? You want the society to be named after a dead white racist homophobe?

Course not, ya bampot. I’m just saying, context.

MacSoc has been MacSoc for like, forever. Historic. We can’t just go changing it willy-nilly. And Colin Maclaurin was like the most famous mathematician to ever come out of Glasgow Uni. Edinburgh cancelled David Hume.

We definitely want to shine a light on this guy.

Guys, Wikipedia has his name here in Gaelic. Kay-lean? Or however you say that. Mac— I’m not even gonna try that bit.

So?

So he was an oppressed minority. A victim of colonialism.

Not that simple though, is it?

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hearken to the burning bush my son, follow the pillar of fire to the land of milk and honey, pay no heed to Egypt’s fleshpots, fish and cucumbers, listen to your mama, feast on the hidden manna, be like the tree near planted by a river, do justly love mercy walk humbly, within the paths of righteousness ev’n for his own name’s sake, teach well your sons and daughters after you, the generations yet to come

n=1

My famous ancestor might smile to see me now, Alice. Don’t you think? That grave-eyed smile in that portrait over there in his dusty old wig. He would be proud of me. I think. Look out that window. That green. The river. Sure, the quadrangles of the Massachussets Institute of Technology are a little less ancient than the hoary old spires of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, but we’re doing a fine thing here. The new air of this still-new country is lighting a veritable fire of mathematics and science and I, Richard C. Maclaurin, am a lucky man to lead this still-new institution in this still-new century.

I wish I’d known him. I’ve spilled pages of ink on Newton’s rings. He knew what Newton ate for breakfast and whether an apple really hit him on the head. (He’d be pleased that Newton’s corpuscles of light are backed by Einstein now). I’d ask how he got on with that old sinner David Hume. Did they argue proofs and puddings, the nature of nature, in some smoke-stained coffeeshop? Which language did he think in? English? Gaelic? Just pure maths? That’s the language of science, you know. But is the application what makes maths truly meaningful? He didn’t keep his calculus locked away. He plied its hammer on honeycombs, water-wheels, widows’ pensions. He was a good man. Died too young.

Yes, I wish I’d known old Colin Maclaurin. But you know, Alice, my own father’s heart was waxed and sealed in some cell of honeycomb deep in a dark and stinging hive. I wish calculus could crack that. Why did he leave the ministry? Why man a one-horse railway station in a two-tree town? Why flee to the Antipodes? What integration did he seek? What did it do to my mother? God forbid I do the same to you.

I’m not complaining. Auckland took me to Cambridge old and new. Took me to you. Light refracts, reflects, we follow its rays through the world’s geometry, its transitions, boundaries, layer by layer by layer. It twists and bends sometimes where we don’t see, but all the time stays true to its own nature. And if nothing gets in the way, why, it just goes on and on, on into infinity. I think a man’s life is much the same, don’t you?

What would my old ancestor have made of this new world, Alice? This land of milk and honey, silks and money? We’ll name our next boy after him and not my Pa.

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in manhood, if you’re spared, my son, to lie in the shade of the green apple tree, the banqueting table, my table thou hast furnished in presence of my foes, milk and honey dripping, my head thou dost with oil anoint and my cup overflows, o pluck carefully the grapes and pomegranates, tend your vine and fig-tree, let not the little foxes run fiery in your vineyard, love her, tend her, more precious than rubies

n=2

I know you, my husband, and I know you not. I watch our little girls pull the white-and-pink petals off the daisies, he loves me, he loves me not, and as they giggle and chatter I know that I am fortunate to know that you love me, and that I love you more than limits or integrals can say. But I do not know if I know you, and I wonder if you know me.

Oh, I know you, Colin M’Laurine. I have shared your bed these thirteen years now. I know you, as Eve knew Adam. I know the curves of your calfs and your thighs that are swollen now with sickness. I know the pale curls of hair on your chest and the smooth-rough spread of your shoulders and the peach-flesh flap of your earlobes and the taste of the powder left on top of your head when you take your wig off at the end of the day.

I know how you like your porridge and kippers in the morning, and I know you like Whiteford’s coffee house better than John’s, and I know how partial you are to the goosegogs fresh from the garden in summer. I know how patient you are with the children, even when they disturb you at your work, and I know how impatient you are when poor Dolly comes to stay. I know how Mr Handel’s new composition delights you. I know how you grieve poor Mr Newton yet. I know how your eyes roll when you talk about Mr Hume. I know your joys and I know your darknesses and I know that you have been true to me as the sunlight and the clean north wind and the swift-flowing Water of Leith.

But oh, Colin, how I wish I could have entered into your world of fluxions and progressions, spheroids, ellipses, hyperbolae, maxima and minima, infinities and infinitesimals. I saw your students walk one by one through those hallowed portals. You were — are — a good teacher, they say. The best. I wish you could have taught me, too. I wish I could have seen what you see. You told me it was like music. You told me it was like light. You told me it was beyond my grasp.

And now you groan in your fever and cry out in the tongue of your long-gone mother and your father who you never knew, and I know not what you say. When brother John comes, he reads to you from your father’s Psalter that you treasured, and I know not what he says. The sounds roll and ripple from his mouth and like honey from the honeycomb they soothe you where the English touches not, and I wish I too could pour these words like water into your thirst but I know them not, and our children know them not, for you said it was of no profit to them. Yet you used to jest sometimes that one day we would all know the Gaelic, for that is the tongue of the Garden and the language of Heaven.

Colin, my love, the infinities and languages of Heaven are beyond my ken. Come back, my love. Let me know you again.

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a myriad of rubies, I see them when I close my eyes against the light and when I open them again they blister in a myriad of stars, you see a collared dove up high and laugh, a calman, Colm Cille, in the branches of the tree, a bumblebee, goodness and mercy all my life shall surely follow me, your mama singing, palm leaves and dates, I know not how they taste, yielding her fruit each month, the salt becomes sweet, brine brims, bleeds from my eyes into my mouth, loch-salt drowning dark and deep, long kelp clinging, wrapping legs and dragging hair, the water and the sun so cold, my son, so cold

n=∞

and the light is the light of the sun quivering through the leaves of the birch tree in the Kilmodan manse garden in the summer my father died, when I was a tiny thing placed outside in the air on a heavy blanket and I lay beside him and grasped his finger, a thing I do not remember but that I know to be true, yet here there is no sun though the light does fill the air like water fills all the seas and all the rivers in the world, and the light fills my eyes that see now the leaves with their veins burning emerald and jade and the water pumping diamond and amethyst from the river through the roots and trunks into the fruits that swell and hang nameless but not unknown from the boughs, and my eyes see now through the skin into the chambers of the flesh, into the fountains of feasting life that pulses, glows, radiates and fills me to the brim

and I reach to pluck the golden fruit, soft and taut as darling Annie’s skin and flesh in the days of our marriage, and its fragrance fills my mouth and nostrils and brain, and as I pluck my hand is neither the chubby paw of infancy nor the chalky claw of the scholar nor the swollen club of the dropsy, but all and none of them and my fingertips drip with milk and honey, and when I look at them I recognise their whorls, changed and not changed, and the new blood is pumping and pulsing in them with corpuscles of rubies, carnelians, chrysoprase, sardonyx, and I look deeper and see corpuscles within corpuscles, wheels within wheels, light within fire within light within fire, until all is light and fire and lightning until I think my eyes cannot bear it but they do

and I turn, and my father is standing on the bank of the jaspery river that jostles with huge and silvery springwater fish, on the grass that is green as the palms and the words of the psalm when he spoke them from the plain-carved pulpit with the burning bush, thoir e fanear gun laidhinn sìos air cluaintean glas le sìth, and I know him and he knows me and neither he nor I are young nor old nor in-between

and he calls me by my name, the name that is and is not Cailean MacLabhruinn, Colin M’Laurine, MacLaurin, Maclaurin, balach a’ mhinisteir, mac Iain Dhàiniel, the new name that is all of them and none of them and more than the sum of them, the progression, expansion, integration to infinity, and he speaks in his voice as thick and green as oak and pine in the language of our bones and souls, and there is no language here that is lost or hidden or misunderstood, but all language and all words are music flowing free and there is no limit and there is nothing to hide, for nothing can be hidden from that light that does not come from the sun but fills the air and casts no shadows and never ends

Caitriana NicNeacail has been breaking our hearts since V.4.

If The Maclaurin Series is your first encounter with her work, go back. Read In Memoriam. Read The Uncreation of Bruce. Subscribe to her stack below.

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Image by Sandolore Sykes