SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
Apr 25

stupendous and thought provoking....BUT WHAT ARE MY THOUGHTSSSSSssss

are they even mine?

11/10

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Kara Westerman (she/her)'s avatar
Kara Westerman (she/her)
Apr 24

Beautiful piece.

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