You’ve met the Bruces—ten writers, ten versions, each catching some sliver of him.

But Bruce is going out of fashion, because the Tammys have arrived.

Tammy’s been sitting shotgun, but now she’s taken the wheel. Some Tammies have eyes as soft as rust-colored corduroys. Others may have you slipping out the back door if they try to buy you a drink. There’s something about Tammy — alluring, obsessive, loving, sometimes heartbreaking.

The Tammys are on the loose now—more feral than the Bruces, completely unbridled, moving without maps, following only their own heat.

Below are the writers who answered the Tammy call. There’s great work here, and a few new voices we’re glad to have snapped up.

So meet the Tammys—their nails clicking against the leather wheel, the radio humming low, and the accelerator pressed all the way down:

So, what did you notice about the Bruces? In the comments below, tell us what you sleuthed out about the multi-Bruces—what overlapped? Was it the eyebrows, the clothes, his big ol body? The childhood traumas, the disappointments, the cataloging, the obsessions? Did you start to build a kind of murder board in your mind, tracing threads between the ten?

was generous enough to give us a whole mini gallery of versions showing new facettes of the Bruce we’ve grown to love.

Illustrations by Thig

The visual collaboration didn’t end there—we received nearly four dozen Bruces from the public, which you may have seen in the notes: Bruce merging with Bruce. Below are a few of the standouts from that template.

