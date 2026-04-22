You are inside SumFlux V.6—Math. The other four are here.

Dr. Weber stands at the front of the lecture hall, rows of students rising in orderly tiers up and away from him. Dark circles are spreading under both arms, though he has given this lesson every semester for twenty-five years.

“Some of you think you have some measure of understanding—a misguided confidence in the predictability of what we call mech…mechanics,” a subtle stutter, out of character. He clears his throat and begins again,

“Our world is weirder and wilder than you have been led to believe. For example, there is no law of nature decreeing every bit of oxygen in this room cannot spontaneously move to one of these upper corners, suffocating us all—”

Two-hundred wide-eyed faces turn in unison, following his finger toward the corner, waiting.

“At..at the end of this term, you will know less, not more...”

That isn’t how it’s supposed to go.

He searches for his way back to the lesson plan.

“Luckily, our spontaneous suffocation is very unlikely. So unlikely that I…I…” A blinding knife of pain splits his temple. “One moment…” He abruptly strides from the room, two fingers pressing the pulse of the offending vein as two-hundred sets of eyes follow the unlikely fleeing particle.

He smashes the horizontal bar of the stairwell door and trudges upward, mumbling under sour breath the remnants of his unfinished lecture, urgently seeking the whiteboard. Superposition. A particle just a wave of probability…until we intervene. Our eyes have more power than we should be trusted with—

The professor gains entry to the closed system that is his tiny, cluttered office and stands motionless facing the whiteboard, un-capped dry-erase marker in one hand.

Every elegant line of the proof, his life’s work—worthless. Ugly. Untrue. Gibberish. He balls up one hand, racing pulse hot in the center of his palm. Years and years of his life for this nonsense that has brought him no closer to the truth.

His forearm smears the work, leaving a monotone rainbow. How lovely it is like this. It reminds him of the construction paper creation Margaret had proudly thrust into his hands after a lesson on colors and prisms; the one he would crumple into the back of his desk drawer.

His neglected stomach growls. Margaret. He is a dead leaf released to the light wind of his memory–dropping onto the tattered green couch in surrender. His eyes drift up blank walls and over the textured plaster, finding the discolored splotch that she said looked like a turtle, once.

The upper corner of his office. A non-differentiable point. The end of the world.

A sudden reconfiguration of molecules could indeed happen in some unlikely universe. It could happen. What a great exodus, a sudden emptying it could be!

One moment, the jiggling molecules dance around him; feeding his racing mind; his beating heart. The next, reality jumps to some near-impossible tail of the distribution. Each O2 barbell zipping silently away to organize around her turtle, denying him; the way I denied her.

His lungs would pump and pump the useless air but he wouldn’t even notice, not at first. There would be small signs. He considers all the other gases in the room—do not think of the nitrogen, the argon, the water vapor! If they, too, went to the corner–

Very bad.

He pulls his gaze away from the ominous corner. Winces as his eyes catch the sun glinting off the rounded edge of the enormous tank of liquid nitrogen standing sentry outside his window.

He scans the invisible field of probabilities—an overlay his mind places on every scene. As long as he keeps the field steady, unfocused-on, the probability of the sudden vacuum is low; so low it is impossible-adjacent. Don’t look at the corner. Don’t observe it. Don’t collapse the wave-function there. Very dangerous. Keep every particle in its right place.

Dr. Weber runs his finger along the seam of the couch; there are crumbs settled there. Perhaps one of them fell from her sandwich, all those years ago.

His eyes dart back to the turtle. He can’t help himself. He searches for his escape velocity; trying to find his way back to the whiteboard, to the lecture hall. Anywhere but here with this…this feeling.

There is a strange hollow growing in his chest. Is this the grief everyone thinks I should feel? His diaphragm drops, pulling pulling pulling—but he is not satisfied.

Breath is irreversible. He inhales and it all moves forward. He exhales and it all moves forward. All wrong! He breathes in and it should move backward; he breathes out, forward. That would be better. Much better.

If we were as time reversal invariant as the laws that bind us, we could be perfect oscillators!

But now there is Margaret’s face in his mind. Her velocity at zero. A pendulum stopped cold, held fast.

Entropy, that cruel arrow—always forward! He shakes his head to be rid of her; looking down at his fingernails, a faint melancholic blue creeping there.

Had she painted them?

The professor smiles. There is a vague ring of darkness encroaching on his vision but he continues the thought experiment, uncaring. He drags the office air through his throat, grasping for his way backward, eyes boring through her turtle.

If he could hold an absolute position, completely independent of where he was a moment ago, not tied to every other dot in the universe—everything could remain perfect and blameless.

I could stand so very still; I could simply be the furniture of the universe. So could she.

She could remain with the piano in the room with the fish tank–but the fish aren’t swimming. They are suspended in stillness.

She wouldn’t really be Margaret anymore. There would only be a collection of scenes scattered. A set of many Margarets. Little dots on graph paper with no thread connecting them. No trajectory. No measured position.

She could be a set of discrete states forever existing in a benevolent cloud of probability. A collection of states where—

Where he hadn’t missed everything.

Yes. Here she is smiling, braces sparkling.

Here she is sliding into home, suspended at a funny angle; a cloud of dust caught up in the wound she would try to show him later. He is not in the stands. Not in this dot or any other.

Here she is holding her hand over the fish tank, tiny flakes peppering the empty space between water and flesh. Are the fish waiting? Or are they just there? More impassive dots.

Here she is sitting at the piano; strings frozen cartesian straight, not singing, not reaching out for someone to hear.

Here she is sitting on the edge of the desk in his office, her thumb marking a pocket volume of Thoreau. Her eyes are on the turtle. What was she saying? Contact? Common Sense? He turns to watch his younger self facing the white board; ears closed to what he had no use for.

He offers nothing to her but the wrinkled backside of his shirt.

Here she is with wax on her face and all the gunk scraped out of her and she’s holding a bouquet that he hadn’t chosen. Her empty shell, cracked and spilled—

Here he is looming over her body, explaining to no one that if he puts his warm hand on hers, ice cold; her flesh will warm, his will cool. They will meet in the middle somewhere.

It is the pumping of his wind-up heart that returned the heat to his hand but will never be enough to return Margaret to his office. Dr. Weber’s stomach drops, a little dizzy. He begins to giggle; high-pitched like an insecure woman.

It is so clear now. So perfectly, painfully clear. His realization is the gun fired which can never be un-fired. He is overtaken with the overlapping sonic waves of his regret, cracking like a bullwhip behind his left ear.

He never shone the sun onto the tender leaf of her potential. She lived only in the penumbra just outside his focus. She withered and died there as he stared at his whiteboard.

The whiteboard! There was always the whiteboard, the question, the problem, the paper, the deadline, the urge to understand!

She drew him in only when she became the problem that he wished could be solved in both directions—only when she came to rest, saying at the end,

“It’s ok, Dad.”

( t→ -t )

His eyes see only blackness. He travels in his imagination; forgetting the wave function, forgetting the vital oxygen; the argon; the water vapor; the nitrogen.

If only he could swim in the math of it all, holding his infuriating, irreversible breath. If only, if only, if only.

If only he could find every dot that is Margaret and collect them in a leather bag. He would take all of her dots back to his office and lay them out on the brown desk, the laminate peeling up on the edges. He would arrange and re-arrange. He would pay attention. He would make sense of her—

What was that passage she was always going on about?

A crack in the drywall appears just below the turtle but the professor sees nothing but Margaret’s round face in his mind; mouth moving. He whispers along, reading her ghostly lips,

“The solid earth! The actual world! The common sense! Contact! Contact!”

Contact! The pulsing in his temple dissipates like the waves of a stone dropped in a pond. There is one infinitesimal moment of serenity— but, Nature abhors a vacuum.

An indifferent fourteen point seven pounds per square inch abruptly meets no resistance from Dr. Weber’s lonely office; a soda can crushed underfoot.

The turtle has no choice. It is now a savage speeding projectile breaking free from the beige prison with violent force. The entire second floor kicks back, dutifully obeying Newton’s Third Law, shoved away—

Toward the tank.

A waterfall of broken glass. A crack. A hiss. Boiling liquid vapor births a sickening pressure wave. A bright geyser of crystalline fog erupts, heavy white mist falling lightly—frosting every broken thing.

Distant sirens blue shift closer in ears still ringing; red-faced students stream out from dusty pockets formed of concrete and twisted rebar. They press their bodies together, crying madly into their cell phones, comforting one another. Contact! Contact!

Razor sharp ribbons of steel are sparkling in the slanted autumn sunlight. The east wing of the building now a disorganized pile of destruction, a pile of scrambled, frozen dots.

The professor and his work, his waveform collapsed—at final rest.

We found American Woman 1984 (new to the Flux) in the Midnight Vault, moving through time like water through a fist. We reached in after her. Our hands have never been the same.

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Image by Sandolore Sykes

Special thanks to Emil Ottoman for helping with the nitrogen supply.