SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Saint-Lazare's avatar
Saint-Lazare
Apr 28

Exponentially superb telling of grief and the void left by death, bravo

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Sean Thomas McDonnell's avatar
Sean Thomas McDonnell
Apr 25

Perfect story. Lovely, heartbreaking, and vivid.

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