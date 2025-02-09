Visual by Jon T

SUM FLUX is an homage to the zine tradition—punk, analog, and low-fi. It embraces the raw and the unpolished, celebrating independent publishing as a space for authenticity, community, and creative friction.

V.2: FAB = -FBA explores the equal and opposite forces that shape our world. Newton’s laws reminds us that no action exists in isolation—every push meets resistance, every motion has its counter. From collisions and counterweights to mirrored tensions in relationships, politics, and personal histories, this volume asks: “What happens when forces meet?”

Whether in literature, film, or visual art, every act of making is met with resistance, every idea sharpened by its counterpoint. Tension, contrast, and dialogue between forces are what give art its charge.

This zine gathers twenty-some Substackers responding to a shared theme. It’s about sparking inspiration through dynamic exchange, tracing the invisible forces that drive us, and amplifying the voices that push back.

The pieces will roll out in three waves: February 9, February 16, and February 23. Stay tuned as these writers bring motion, resistance, and equilibrium to life.

Edition 1

:

:

:

:

:

:

Title image by