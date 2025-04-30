Visual by Jon T

SUM FLUX is elated to announce the five (yes, just five) writers chosen for our next volume. These five stars will each be responding to our new prompt:

PLUMBING.

This volume is tightly curated, and it features all new writers. That’s right—not a single repeat offender.

As always, we have an open call alongside our curated picks, and we deeply hope our veteran contributors will rise from the pipes and return.

We're looking for literary fiction that tackles plumbing as structure, as metaphor, or as system. Send us fiction, non-fiction, poetry, artwork, or your most slippery, unclassifiable hybrids.

But beware: only work that holds tight to the theme will be accepted.

Show us the pressure points.

Show us the leaks.

Need more ideas or want to pitch a strange direction? Feel free to reach out to

directly—we have a folder full of ideas and thoughts.

SUM FLUX Volume 3 arrives early May.

You’ve got until then to wrench something up from the depths.

Yours eternally,

,

&