Yesterday our very own

released

, an anthology that began as an experiment and swelled into a massive weather system. As Jon puts it:

“What started as a little experiment looking for a small group of collaborators has snowballed into a massive weather system. It is impossible to describe the scope and color of these stories, sounds and images. Thank you everyone. You have blown my transistors.”

Weather Reports

The project gathers over forty writers, each inhabiting the same unprecedented atmospheric event—those oily nacreous clouds that hang across every story. Skies become “smeared gasoline prisms” (Jon T), or, as

writes:

“The air is the same, but the atmosphere is different. Disturbing. Like the whole harbour wants to be the sky, and the town up the hill is glowing under the luminescent clouds.”

noticed how the anthology formed a kind of shared world, with characters crossing and echoing each other’s stories under this strange sky.

Many Sum Flux contributors are here—

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and

—alongside powerful new voices we haven’t seen before. The anthology is interdisciplinary: Wildflower’s artwork runs through it,

contributes musical cameos of surprising poignancy,

tilts things toward ethereal madness, and

has even carried the project into live reading.

The result is not just an anthology, but a climate.

Between issues of Sum Flux (Jon and I are shaping the next for October), we invite you to step into Weather Reports.

Find the table of contents here:

Hear the Weather Reports theme, composed by Minor Fossil , here:

Step directly into the stories our Sum Flux writers contributed to Weather Reports:

wildflower

Caitriana NicNeacail

Will Boucher

James Worth

Nick Winney

A.P. Murphy

Keith Long

Zani D

Zivah Avraham

Sandolore Sykes

Jon T

Video and sound by