Weather Reports

Forty writers under the same strange sky
Sandolore Sykes's avatar
SUM FLUX's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
and
SUM FLUX
Aug 23, 2025
12
12
Share

Yesterday our very own

Jon T
released Weather Reports, an anthology that began as an experiment and swelled into a massive weather system. As Jon puts it:

“What started as a little experiment looking for a small group of collaborators has snowballed into a massive weather system. It is impossible to describe the scope and color of these stories, sounds and images. Thank you everyone. You have blown my transistors.”

The project gathers over forty writers, each inhabiting the same unprecedented atmospheric event—those oily nacreous clouds that hang across every story. Skies become “smeared gasoline prisms” (Jon T), or, as

Aristotle Evangelos
writes:

“The air is the same, but the atmosphere is different. Disturbing. Like the whole harbour wants to be the sky, and the town up the hill is glowing under the luminescent clouds.”

Scoot
noticed how the anthology formed a kind of shared world, with characters crossing and echoing each other’s stories under this strange sky.

Many Sum Flux contributors are here—

James Worth
,
Will Boucher
,
Caitriana NicNeacail
,
wildflower
,
Nick Winney
,
Zivah Avraham
,
A.P. Murphy
,
Zani D
,
Keith Long
, and
Sandolore Sykes
—alongside powerful new voices we haven’t seen before. The anthology is interdisciplinary: Wildflower’s artwork runs through it,
Sean Thomas McDonnell
contributes musical cameos of surprising poignancy,
Andy Futuro
tilts things toward ethereal madness, and
Vinny Reads
has even carried the project into live reading.

The result is not just an anthology, but a climate.

Between issues of Sum Flux (Jon and I are shaping the next for October), we invite you to step into Weather Reports.

Find the table of contents here:

Ferns of Columbo
Weather Reports
How do we react to the unknown. What does it all mean. If anything…
Read more
20 days ago · 99 likes · 5 comments · Jon T

Hear the Weather Reports theme, composed by
Minor Fossil
, here:

Ferns of Columbo
Weather Reports Theme
Read more
20 days ago · 17 likes · 3 comments · Jon T and Minor Fossil

Step directly into the stories our Sum Flux writers contributed to Weather Reports:

wildflower

Caitriana NicNeacail

Will Boucher

James Worth

Nick Winney

A.P. Murphy

Keith Long

Zani D

Zivah Avraham

Sandolore Sykes

Jon T

Video and sound by

Sandolore Sykes

Discussion about this video

