Zora Leigh and Her Sharded Light
A Gallery by Wildflower & the thoughts of 7 writers
Title visual by& wildflower
Go by Tomaž Šalamun Go. Grind up the pure light and wipe it away. Step into the pure light. It’s there, it flutters like a flag. It kneels. No need to melt it down again. It’s everywhere, in the humidity. In the white gill of the silver thread. There is a saying: it lulls you. You can make a little nose from the light. Which breathes boats, graves and air, The wall of the white we.
Commentary by
Commentary by
Commentary by
Commentary by
Commentary by
Commentary by
Commentary by
The visual arts are underrepresented on Substack (especially abstract art). Please support WildFlower (Zora Leigh) and other artists and stacks bringing visual creativity to the platform.
Help SUM FLUX create castles in the sky!
Other Resources:
This is mad creative. I love this. Thank you again.
Oh, I needed this today. And I was so curious about what the visual creativity would look like. It’s even better than I imagined. These responses are gold - no, priceless!
I subscribe to a few visual artists here. I’m so glad to find more. Thank you!