alex b.
Jan 8Edited

I enjoyed these stories...and I hate those droopy yoga pants.😄

Nick Winney
Dec 23

glad ive found my way here. when i read stuff like this it really brings home to me that the US is a different planet. the landscape: alien. the people: alien. the typical day for so many americans is one that Brits will rarely ever understand fully. I sometimes feel daunted and also tempted at the same time, by the prospect of writing from my planet in the hope that people on other planets will read it and it will resonate for them. maybe i need to stick to my own planet... but it seems duller in comparison to the states. everything milder, smaller, cooler, less threatening and less extreme. everything.

the homeless guy asking for orzo is really staying with me. I have orzo at home. i want to cook it for the poor phantom.

