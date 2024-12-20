SUM FLUX is an homage to the zine tradition—punk, analog, and low-fi. It’s a nod to independent publishing, embracing its imperfections and raw authenticity over polished perfection.

The first volume, The Lot, focuses on the weird territories of parking lots—both private and public, banal with room for the poetic, spaces marked by absence.

This zine brings together 20-some Substackers to share their unique takes on a shared theme. It’s about building community, sparking inspiration, and discovering new writers.

The pieces will roll out in three waves: December 22, December 29, and January 5. Stay tuned to see how these writers make this empty territory come alive.

Video by Jon T

Edition II.

Edition 1 writers (Visual by Sandolore Sykes)

Another visual by Sandolore Sykes