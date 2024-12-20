Volume(s) 1-3: "The Lot"
SUM FLUX is an homage to the zine tradition—punk, analog, and low-fi. It’s a nod to independent publishing, embracing its imperfections and raw authenticity over polished perfection.
The first volume, The Lot, focuses on the weird territories of parking lots—both private and public, banal with room for the poetic, spaces marked by absence.
This zine brings together 20-some Substackers to share their unique takes on a shared theme. It’s about building community, sparking inspiration, and discovering new writers.
The pieces will roll out in three waves: December 22, December 29, and January 5. Stay tuned to see how these writers make this empty territory come alive.
Edition 1: : The Hole, Part I: The Bottom of the Well: 3 Snaps Parking Lot: Parking Lot Secret: City Drive: Paved Paradise My One Crazier System in Application: Are You Okay?
Edition II.: Lowest Places: Turtle: An Ode to Parking Lots: Don’t Recall Chu-His Costing this Much: When You’re Done With That Condom, Just Throw It Anywhere: Night at the Plaza: Parked at the Magic Castle: The Florida Project’s Shattered Ending: The Hole, Part II: “The Throat of the World”: Hello, Hello, Hello
Forthcoming Submissions from: I Gave You Spectacle Radio Sounds The Day the Cars Died Untitled I A Very Powerful Man The Hole, Part III: “A Hunger Without End” Plenum Parking Lots in Hollywood: The CInematic Spaces of Everyday Life Pink Hair and Nosebleeds
with guest cameos:Lake Ozark You Once Monsters
