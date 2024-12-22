This piece is part of The Lot, the first volume of SUM FLUX. It kicks off with Edition 1, featuring seven writers. Read more about this zine and its theme here: https://sumflux.substack.com/p/volume-1-the-lot

Visual by Sandolore Sykes

In times more beautiful and strange,

Instead of parking lots, a range

Of frightening potential spanned the earth



Where dynasties were scraped away

By sudden wrath or slow decay

We knew what chance's miracles were worth



We also knew that Summer's death

Foretold a frost, and Winter's breath

Could quickly snuff a life or freeze the heart



In fear, we learned to be alive

A lesson that won't long survive

When concrete tombs set self and soul apart

Help us get James and SUM FLUX out there Share