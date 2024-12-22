City Drive
by James Hart
This piece is part of The Lot, the first volume of SUM FLUX. It kicks off with Edition 1, featuring seven writers. Read more about this zine and its theme here: https://sumflux.substack.com/p/volume-1-the-lot
In times more beautiful and strange,
Instead of parking lots, a range
Of frightening potential spanned the earth
Where dynasties were scraped away
By sudden wrath or slow decay
We knew what chance's miracles were worth
We also knew that Summer's death
Foretold a frost, and Winter's breath
Could quickly snuff a life or freeze the heart
In fear, we learned to be alive
A lesson that won't long survive
When concrete tombs set self and soul apart
Snap 🫰🏽snap 🫰🏽snap🫰🏽
I *love* run-on lines in poetry. My innards vibrate in pleasure when poetry does that so effortlessly. Wordplay at its finest.