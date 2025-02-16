Mountains of the Living Dead
Poetry with Audio by Josh Datko
The stories—and poems—in this volume compose FAB = -FBA, SUM FLUX V.2.2. See more stories, and check out the authors featured in this edition here.
Visual by
Wandering among proud Ponderosa Pines, dry alpine air lifts sound upslope. Entering the burn scar, shade fades revealing blackened bark and toppled trunks. Memories of howling needles, crying conifers, standing frozen — awaiting their fiery fate from frenzied winds. Forget-me-nots blow and kiss the healing soil.
Subscribe to SUM FLUX and join the utopian community!
Cracklin’ good. Felt it.
Yeah they really stand out in an eerie way! Appreciate the comment and thanks for reading!