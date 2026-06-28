SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.A. Knight's avatar
M.A. Knight
4d

I feel sick. This is awesome

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
3d

wow. sickening. its given me egg nausea. i don't quite get it but i certainly feel it. the language is absolutely beautiful.

drowning slo mo drinking it in. breathing it in. smelling it. syrup snot bubbles. liquid and warped and undercooked and wtf???!!!

this one wins my trophy. gloopy strands hanging off it.

The fez comes off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandolore Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture