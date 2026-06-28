SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Ian Patterson's avatar
Ian Patterson
4d

You guys, thank you! I really appreciate the contest, the community, and glad my sexy ketchup story landed well with you all. It tickled me too ♥️. Now to get to some more waffle reading

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Saint-Lazare's avatar
Saint-Lazare
4d

Congratulations to the winners! So many cool texts to read so little time 😭😭😭

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