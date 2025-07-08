Open Call V.4

wildflower’s images, reassembled as reel by Sandolore Sykes

These are the transmissions that slipped through the Open Door, unpredicted, and fully tuned to the frequencies of Fragmentation. Click the blue links to read them. For the full spectrum, including our invited V.4 contributors, click here:

Fragmentation is the aesthetic of the unstitched. It conjures a topology of narrative shrapnel and disjointed architectures. It beckons to the glitch, the aberrant, the half-remembered. This is not wholeness undone, but a celebration of splinters, an allegiance to entropy's choreography. Coherence here is an accident, a fleeting illusion between one rupture and the next.

The Open-Callers:

Drew Valdez: Cowboys Only Cry When They Bleed

Edward.Marlo.Ruiz: Blood Sweat and Tears

Alma Muminovic: Little Mirrors

Sam Reid: The Reactor

Zani D: Starstruck

Nicole Jones Herron: The Gap and the Line

Richard Davis: Around a Hanging Jaw

Eros: Ceramic _________ On the Sea of Mal.

Kara Westerman: Architecture

Buku Sarkar: The House of Possibilities

Katharine Kapodistria: Another Isobel

Jeannine Lawall: Bingo was her Name-Oh

JLG Noga: ANTARA 003 // Transubstantiation

Sandolore Sykes: The Quickening

images by wildflower, reassembled by Sandolore Sykes