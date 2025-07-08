SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Open Call V.4

Submitted by You
SUM FLUX's avatar
Sandolore Sykes's avatar
wildflower's avatar
Jon T's avatar
SUM FLUX
,
Sandolore Sykes
,
wildflower
, and
Jon T
Jul 08, 2025
wildflower’s images, reassembled as reel by Sandolore Sykes

These are the transmissions that slipped through the Open Door, unpredicted, and fully tuned to the frequencies of Fragmentation. Click the blue links to read them. For the full spectrum, including our invited V.4 contributors, click here:

SUM FLUX V.4

SUM FLUX V.4

Sandolore Sykes, SUM FLUX, and Jon T
·
Jun 19
Read full story

Fragmentation is the aesthetic of the unstitched. It conjures a topology of narrative shrapnel and disjointed architectures. It beckons to the glitch, the aberrant, the half-remembered. This is not wholeness undone, but a celebration of splinters, an allegiance to entropy's choreography. Coherence here is an accident, a fleeting illusion between one rupture and the next.

The Open-Callers:

Drew Valdez: Cowboys Only Cry When They Bleed

Edward.Marlo.Ruiz: Blood Sweat and Tears

Alma Muminovic: Little Mirrors

Sam Reid: The Reactor

Zani D: Starstruck

Nicole Jones Herron: The Gap and the Line

Richard Davis: Around a Hanging Jaw

Eros: Ceramic _________ On the Sea of Mal.

Kara Westerman: Architecture

Buku Sarkar: The House of Possibilities

Katharine Kapodistria: Another Isobel

Jeannine Lawall: Bingo was her Name-Oh

JLG Noga: ANTARA 003 // Transubstantiation

Sandolore Sykes: The Quickening

images by wildflower, reassembled by Sandolore Sykes

The video is a collaboration between

wildflower
and
Sandolore Sykes
featuring soundscapes by
Jon T
. It includes texts from the SUM FLUX V.4 invited contributors, alongside
Sandolore Sykes
cameos. The images are Wildflower art with a Sandolore assembly.

