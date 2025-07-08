Open Call V.4

These are the transmissions that slipped through the Open Door, unpredicted, and fully tuned to the frequencies of Fragmentation. Click the blue links to read them. For the full spectrum, including our invited V.4 contributors, click here:
Fragmentation is the aesthetic of the unstitched. It conjures a topology of narrative shrapnel and disjointed architectures. It beckons to the glitch, the aberrant, the half-remembered. This is not wholeness undone, but a celebration of splinters, an allegiance to entropy's choreography. Coherence here is an accident, a fleeting illusion between one rupture and the next.
The Open-Callers:
Drew Valdez: Cowboys Only Cry When They Bleed
Edward.Marlo.Ruiz: Blood Sweat and Tears
Alma Muminovic: Little Mirrors
Nicole Jones Herron: The Gap and the Line
Richard Davis: Around a Hanging Jaw
Eros: Ceramic _________ On the Sea of Mal.
Buku Sarkar: The House of Possibilities
Katharine Kapodistria: Another Isobel
Jeannine Lawall: Bingo was her Name-Oh
JLG Noga: ANTARA 003 // Transubstantiation
Sandolore Sykes: The Quickening
Enter the flux. Subscribe and spread the word.
The video is a collaboration betweenand featuring soundscapes by . It includes texts from the SUM FLUX V.4 invited contributors, alongside cameos. The images are Wildflower art with a Sandolore assembly.
Share this post