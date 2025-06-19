Coming June 29, 2025: SUM FLUX V.4 “Fragmentation”

Fragmentation speaks to the fractured and incomplete. It invites stories shaped by rupture—broken structures, disassembled identities, scattered memories, or moments that refuse to stay whole. This theme leans into dissonance, irregularity, and the raw truth that life moves toward entropy—where things don’t hold, and coherence is the exception, not the rule.

This volume, we’ve invited

to be our artist-in-residence, creating a suite of pieces that run in parallel with the stories. The visuals echo the collection’s core theme of fragmentation, and co-exist with the narratives in a resonant counterpoint.

V.4 writers:

As in past volumes, while our featured writers are selected by invitation, we also reserve space for open call submissions—inviting others to be inspired by both the prompt and the fiction within the volume. Explore the open call selections from Volume 3 here: Open Call Post. To submit, send us a message.

by wildflower