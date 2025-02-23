Ping ϱnoᑫ
An Audio/Visual Duel by Jon T + Sandolore Sykes
The stories in this volume compose FAB = -FBA, SUM FLUX V.2.3. See more stories, and check out the authors featured in this edition here.
The game goes like this:
Jon T volleys—Sandolore counters—Jon T retorts—Sandolore defies.
Sandolore assails—Jon T backhands—Sandolore hinders—Jon T repels.
Door will open. Doors will close.
Masks are unmasked.
Track One - Jon starts
Track Two - Sandolore Starts
