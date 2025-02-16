music by Bianca Casady & the C.I.A - Roadkill

They seen that mic in my bag And had a nice laugh Like ‘Oh another nigga that rap’ What Kanye said? ‘That’s why they search my bag in the airport And act like it’s random’ They lookin at me like I escaped Off that plantation White man ain’t posed to let us Off that plantation Nah I ain't talkin’ bout Black people I mean US You know who US is You know who me is Me who’s supposed to be a statistic And my bitch with the expensive wig And them french tips Niggas that came from A loving home And never felt no chrome I can’t really be friends with Yea they wasn’t posed to let us off the plantation But we made it I’m grateful cause that money I made it Made it flip a couple times Hell nah I ain’t sell no dimes I experience all five senses Who them two kids is? Wearing all the expensive shit Like they think they rich Italy to Switzerland my ancestors been in it Every building we built it Y'all looking at me too funny nah Backup back up off me Lucky I don’t got that back up off me You know that .22 year old Hiding right in the pocket of my Super hero Y’all look funny to me Stick out like a sore thumb My pants low I was so enticed by the 4 door Lightin’ haze in front the 4 star Cut the camera on Nah, forreal I look too good I’m fuckin with weight now I mean I’m holding cake now None of these curses gonna weigh me down I get nervous when they search me Actin’ like it’s all random Them Marshal’s grabbed my OG Made my mama throw a tantrum Taking flights with soft white Diplomat National Anthem So I pray on every flight I ask Allah make sure he land ‘em And even though I keep ‘em clean Feds know exactly where I got my hands from And even though my bag empty Feds know exactly where I got these pants from And check them family files You know them searches ain’t that fucking random Same color T-shirt Bought me my favorite T-shirt Finger over my nose Cause my poppa had to re-work But I’ma be first Omertà You know that shit