Somewhere in the sticky syrup flood…

Step onto our greasy griddle and delight in our bone-bleached flour, overcooked coffee, and tree blood menagerie. Join us beneath fluorescent lights. Slide into the creaking upholstered booth. Sidle up to us and tell us your story.

Guidelines:

Theme: Waffle House

Genres: Literary fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, visual art welcome

Length: 2,000 words max

Deadline: June 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST

Entry Fee: Free

Submission:

Send your work to: waffleflux2026@gmail.com

Your work will be judged anonymously by Jon T, Will Boucher, Keith Long and Sandolore Sykes

Your manuscript should include only:

title

the work itself

Do not include your name or identifying information on the manuscript. If your name appears on the document, the submission will be disqualified.

In the body of your email, include:

your name and Substack handle

title of your submission

Wendy Russell, smacking gum beneath a towering beehive with a pen tucked in her bun, will be the only one handling submissions before they reach the judges. Her eyes alone will see the names attached to the stories. Tipping Wendy will not buy you favor. She already knows all your secrets anyway.

We’re looking for the kind of writing that leaves the plate sticky.

Winning pieces will be published in SumFlux.

Tip Jar:

Submissions are free.

A Ko-fi tip jar will be open to readers and writers alike. If you include “Waffle House” in the subject line of your tip, that contribution will go directly to the contest winner.

ko-fi.com/sumflux