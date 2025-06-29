SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eros's avatar
Eros
Jun 29

Excellent work, Vanya. You perfectly captured the feeling of childhood, a part of it at least, being lost beyond all recovery no matter how desperately one tries. Five counts too soon it ends, and all the memories are like pictures to the sight, able to be touched, but not... exactly.

Truth be told, this tale reminds me, in spirit and not style, of Clark Ashton Smith's "The Last Incantation" (linked here, for the curious:

http://www.eldritchdark.com/writings/short-stories/112/the-last-incantation)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
Caitriana NicNeacail's avatar
Caitriana NicNeacail
Jun 29

Love this! Such a magical, delicate interpretation of the prompt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture