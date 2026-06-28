SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nuno Pinto's avatar
Nuno Pinto
4d

Congratulations, very good read!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
4d

i really didnt know what to make of that but indid enjoy the pace and the surreal characters within such a mundane setting .

nice going! 🤪

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandolore Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture