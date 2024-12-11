Welcome to Sum Flux.

Sum Flux is an experiment in collective creativity—a zine born from the convergence of diverse voices around shared prompts. Each theme is designed to evoke, provoke, and inspire, inviting writers to interpret it in their own distinct ways.

Every six weeks, we release a new prompt, starting Sundays, with highlighted pieces from invited Substack writers. Over the next three Sundays, the zine unfolds, rolling out individual takes on the theme.

While certain writers are featured, Sum Flux is open to all. Submissions from anyone inspired by the prompt are welcome and encouraged.

Join us in exploring the flux of ideas, where every voice adds to the sum.

If you would like to submit a piece based on our prompts, please send me a message!