The Law of Slow Motion
SUM FLUX Volume 2 "Mood Setting" by John Noire
  
John Noire
8
Slice
Short Fiction by Zivah Avraham
  
Zivah Avraham
3
old times
Fiction by Will Boucher
  
Will Boucher
3
A Trite Tale
Short Fiction by Oscar Ruto
  
Oscar Ruto Chemelil
3
My Aptitude
Fiction by Morgan Beatty
  
Morgan Beatty
3
V.2 edition(s) 1-3: "FBA = -FBA"
Cover Page
Deathbook
Fiction by Eleanor Anstruther
  
Eleanor Anstruther
4
Try 2… (SUM FLUX V.2 announcement)
A recording from Sandolore Sykes's live video
Published on In the Inversion Field  
56:37
V.2 SUM FLUX Open Call & Prompt
free apartments are for rent for the Open-Call
  
Sandolore Sykes
Brock Eldon
, and 
Jon T
6
0:54

January 2025

