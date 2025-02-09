SUM FLUX
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Volume 1, The Lot
SUM FLUX V.2
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Law of Slow Motion
SUM FLUX Volume 2 "Mood Setting" by John Noire
19 hrs ago
•
John Noire
8
Share this post
SUM FLUX
The Law of Slow Motion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Slice
Short Fiction by Zivah Avraham
19 hrs ago
•
Zivah Avraham
12
Share this post
SUM FLUX
Slice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
old times
Fiction by Will Boucher
19 hrs ago
•
Will Boucher
7
Share this post
SUM FLUX
old times
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
A Trite Tale
Short Fiction by Oscar Ruto
19 hrs ago
•
Oscar Ruto Chemelil
8
Share this post
SUM FLUX
A Trite Tale
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
My Aptitude
Fiction by Morgan Beatty
19 hrs ago
•
Morgan Beatty
9
Share this post
SUM FLUX
My Aptitude
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
V.2 edition(s) 1-3: "FBA = -FBA"
Cover Page
19 hrs ago
23
Share this post
SUM FLUX
V.2 edition(s) 1-3: "FBA = -FBA"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Deathbook
Fiction by Eleanor Anstruther
19 hrs ago
•
Eleanor Anstruther
22
Share this post
SUM FLUX
Deathbook
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Try 2… (SUM FLUX V.2 announcement)
A recording from Sandolore Sykes's live video
Published on In the Inversion Field
•
Feb 6
56:37
V.2 SUM FLUX Open Call & Prompt
free apartments are for rent for the Open-Call
Feb 6
•
Sandolore Sykes
,
Brock Eldon
, and
Jon T
23
Share this post
SUM FLUX
V.2 SUM FLUX Open Call & Prompt
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
0:54
January 2025
SUM FLUX graffiti parking lot zine-ing happening
Watch now | an after-live video
Jan 26
•
Sandolore Sykes
,
Magnetic
,
Alex Dobrenko`
,
Andrew Robert Colom
,
Obsidian Blackbird.
,
Brock Eldon
,
Morgan Beatty
,
Cassidy Rose
,
Oscar Ruto Chemelil
,
Deirdre Lewis
,
Jim Fields
,
S M Garratt
,
James Hart
,
hope(less) on sundays
,
John Noire
,
Jon T
,
Keith Long
,
Scott MacLeod
,
Sophie
, and
Rose Hackman
21
Share this post
SUM FLUX
SUM FLUX graffiti parking lot zine-ing happening
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
19:58
Halving
Fiction
Jan 12
•
Sandolore Sykes
43
Share this post
SUM FLUX
Halving
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
The Lot Gallery
the artistic creations from Volume 1
Jan 10
•
Sandolore Sykes
31
Share this post
SUM FLUX
The Lot Gallery
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts