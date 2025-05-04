SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Pauley III's avatar
William Pauley III
3d

🤣🤣🤣 I'm sorry I'm like this. 😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
4d

This ...is absolutely disgusting. And hilarious. I'm glad I hate baths. Always a shower for me. Especaially now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture