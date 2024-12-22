Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Never speak of it The parking lot secret Speak of what? After work, daily We congregate about We take out our anger But when we see each other In the midst of day We must feign aloof Last night as cheers rang He broke my jaw But in the day He is my comrade Never speak of it Those parking lot nights My entire life is a fight But is it one? As I let life beat me up But on those parking lot nights I fight back I jab and slip I put guys in locks Nowhere to run Nowhere to hide Blood stains my smile Never speak of it City lights behind us Hiding my black eyes Behind the finest frames I can’t reveal my name Just call me Durden For now that works You can’t run Under the dim street light It is only us Never speak of the Good ol’ fight club