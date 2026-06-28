SUM FLUX

SUM FLUX

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Trevor Cohen's avatar
Trevor Cohen
4d

Incredible Ian! Loved this one. I felt deeply squeezed from within the bottle. We are all but condiments making sense of viscous fluids.

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Nick Buchheit's avatar
Nick Buchheit
4d

Damn. I get why this was in the top. Great POV choice that captures our beautiful fragile humanity from the perspective of Ketchup. Bravo, Ian. Bravo.

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