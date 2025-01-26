SUM FLUX graffiti parking lot zine-ing happening

If you didn’t catch the Sum Flux Zine Posting Happening yesterday, here is a seriously rough cut of it. If it’s a zine, it’s got to be analog, right? (and really rough around the edges.) So I made volume 1 a piece of parking lot flesh.

Thanks to everyone who came, and for putting up with the rough ride. Thanks to everyone who called to my dog so that he could jump the fence to make his cameo (it was totally your fault). Thanks to my 5 assistants. And thank you to

for the perfect soundtrack.

Share

Volume 1 writers:

Brock Eldon

:The Hole, Part I: The Bottom of the Well

Deirdre Lewis

:3 Snaps Parking Lot

Magnetic

:Parking Lot Secret

James Hart

:City Drive

Scott MacLeod

:Paved Paradise

Obsidian Blackbird.

My One Crazier System in Application

Sandolore Sykes

:Are You Okay?

Keith Long

:Lowest Places

Cassidy Rose

:Turtle

John Noire

:An Ode to Parking Lots

Oscar Ruto Chemelil

:Don’t Recall Chu-His Costing this Much

Alex Dobrenko`

:When You’re Done With That Condom, Just Throw It Anywhere

Jon T

:Night at the Plaza

Sophie

:Parked at the Magic Castle:The Florida Project’s Shattered Ending

Brock Eldon

:The Hole, Part II: “The Throat of the World”

Sandolore Sykes

:Hello, Hello, Hello

Andrew Robert Colom

I Gave You Spectacle

Morgan Beatty

Radio Sounds

S M Garratt

The Day the Cars Died

Rose Hackman

Untitled I

Cassidy Rose

A Very Powerful Man

Brock Eldon

The Hole, Part III: “A Hunger Without End”

Aaron T.

Plenum

Jim Fields

Parking Lots in Hollywood: The CInematic Spaces of Everyday Life

hope(less) on sundays

Pink Hair and Nosebleeds

with guest cameos:

Magnetic

Lake Ozark

Jon T

You Once

Oscar Ruto Chemelil

Monsters