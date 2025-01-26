SUM FLUX graffiti parking lot zine-ing happening

If you didn’t catch the Sum Flux Zine Posting Happening yesterday, here is a seriously rough cut of it. If it’s a zine, it’s got to be analog, right? (and really rough around the edges.) So I made volume 1 a piece of parking lot flesh.
Thanks to everyone who came, and for putting up with the rough ride. Thanks to everyone who called to my dog so that he could jump the fence to make his cameo (it was totally your fault). Thanks to my 5 assistants. And thank you tofor the perfect soundtrack.
SUM FLUX Volume 2 is coming out soon!
Volume 1 writers:
:The Hole, Part I: The Bottom of the Well
My One Crazier System in Application
:Don’t Recall Chu-His Costing this Much
:When You’re Done With That Condom, Just Throw It Anywhere
:Parked at the Magic Castle:The Florida Project’s Shattered Ending
:The Hole, Part II: “The Throat of the World”
The Hole, Part III: “A Hunger Without End”
Parking Lots in Hollywood: The CInematic Spaces of Everyday Life
with guest cameos:
